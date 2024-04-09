Police forces check intelligence and criminal databases after errors discovered in O2 phone data

Police forces are checking intelligence and criminal databases following warnings of errors in data supplied to police and intelligence services by mobile service provider O2.

Police specialists are understood to be manually checking thousands of datasets supplied by the telco for intelligence purposes, counter-terrorism, or for use in criminal investigations.

Errors in communications data obtained from O2 by police and intelligence agencies mean that unique identity numbers – known as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number – that identify each mobile phone handset are not reliably recorded.

The fault, which affects mobile phone data supplied by O2 dating back over 18 months to mid-2022, means mobile phone handsets and messages could be attributed to the wrong handset. The error could also impact mobile phone location data.

Legal professionals say they have not been formally told about the problem and have raised concerns that flawed communications data could delay trials or damage trust in the justice system.

The chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Tana Adkin KC, said it was essential for information about the reliability of communications data to be disclosed.

“Provision of all information on reliability of evidence is essential to the conduct of fair trials to ensure public faith in the criminal justice system,” she told Computer Weekly.

Risk of flawed data O2, which is part of the Spanish phone company Telefónica and operates as Virgin Media O2, is the second largest mobile network operator in the UK, with 24 million consumer subscribers. Communications data – which includes details of the owner of a mobile phone, their location history, and details of when phone calls and messages were exchanged and who with – is used by investigators to track people’s locations and to build up lists of their contacts and associates. According to claims made by the Home Office in 2020, communications data played a role in every major security service counter-terrorism operation over the past decade. It has also been used as evidence in 95% of all serious organised crime investigations handled by the Crown Prosecution Service. Jessica Sobey, a barrister at Stokoe Partnership Solicitors, who has experience of mobile phone evidence in criminal trials, said there was a risk that the justice system may find itself in a position where evidence presented as reliable may be fundamentally flawed. The case highlights a wider problem, which is that since 2000, following changes to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, courts presume that computer evidence is reliable unless there is evidence to show otherwise. “With hundreds, if not thousands, of convictions hinging upon call data records and locations obtained from faulty software, the need for further scrutiny on the presumed reliability of computer-based systems and the ‘evidence’ that they produce cannot be understated,” she said. “If there are software issues that are with the telecoms provider themselves, that wouldn’t necessarily be picked up by defence experts looking at the raw data,” she added. Sobey said the accuracy and correct attribution of geolocation data was a “huge issue” in criminal cases, which rely on phone location to place people at the site of a crime. Although it is unlikely that cases dating back to mid-2022 would have come to court by now, given current backlogs in criminal cases, she said there were likely to be cases where defendants have been given advice and taken a course of action based on false information. Problems with mobile phone data in Denmark in 2019 led to the country releasing 34 people and reviewing over 10,000 court cases, following the discovery of bugs in software that coverts data into usable evidence. Denmark suspended the use of communications data as evidence in criminal trials for two months after serious errors were found in communications data that impacted the accuracy of geolocation data.

Forensic analysis However, Home Office officials say there are "important differences" between the incident in Denmark and that in the UK, where only communications data from one service provider is impacted. They say UK investigators can use "multiple avenues" to obtain the required information to seek a prosecution. For example, police investigators can apply to the Office of Communications Data Authorisations (OCDA) for communications data from mobile phones. The OCDA has the capability to obtain communications data supplied by telecommunications operators from a digital portal. According to the latest figures, the OCDA – which became part of the Investigatory Powers Commissioners Office, an independent regulator, this year – received more than 270,000 authorisations for communications data in 2022, of which more than 98% were approved. The agency, which has offices in Birmingham and Manchester, provides services seven days a week between 7am and 10pm. Police investigators require approval from a senior officer and the OCDA to access phone data, but do not require a warrant.

Reliability of comms data should be disclosed Tana Adkin KC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said it was essential to provide information on reliability of evidence to conduct fair trials. “The Criminal Bar Association has not been made aware of any alleged deficiencies in data records made available by mobile phone network operators to police and prosecution authorities. “Members of the independent criminal bar defend and prosecute a range of serious offences in our courts and rely on evidence served under strict rules of disclosure. “The CBA looks forward to any updates from the relevant authorities, including the Home Office, on mobile phone data in criminal proceedings to ensure ongoing compliance with the disclosure rules,” she said.