Surrey and Sussex police spared fines after recording 200,000 phone calls without people’s knowledge

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued Surrey Police and Sussex Police with reprimands after finding that officers had unlawfully used a mobile phone app to covertly record more than 200,000 phone calls.

The police forces escaped potential fines of £1m following a change in policy by the ICO last year, which aims to protect public bodies from having to make large payouts for data protection breaches when fines could disrupt public services.

More than 1,015 members of staff downloaded a free app from the Google Play Store, which was used to unlawfully record conversations with victims, witnesses and perpetrators of suspected crimes, the information commissioner found.

The practice, which went on for over three years, raised questions about the ability of police officers to identify and disclose recordings that are legally required to be shared with defendants under the Criminal Procedure and Investigations Act 1966 (CPIA).

The data protection watchdog found that the police forces had breached the Data Protection Act 2018 and had missed several opportunities to bring their practices into line with data protection law. The police forces self-reported the breach in March 2020.

ICO deputy commissioner Stephen Bonner said the data protection watchdog had ruled out fining the police forces as doing so would damage their ability to fight crime.

“The reprimand reflects the use of the ICO’s wider powers towards the public sector as large fines could lead to reduced budgets for the provision of vital services. This case highlights why the ICO is pursuing a different approach, as fining Surrey Police and Sussex Police risks impacting the victims of crime in the area once again,” he said.

Computer Weekly revealed in January that Surrey and Sussex police forces authorised the recording app, called Another Call Recorder (ACR), for hostage negotiators when dealing with kidnappers and crisis negotiations in 2017.

The app recorded and stored all incoming and outgoing calls made on police-issued mobile phones and mobile data terminals.

“People have the right to expect that when they speak to a police officer, the information they disclose is handled responsibly. We can only estimate the huge amount of personal data collected during these conversations” Stephen Bonner, ICO

The ICO found that although it had been technically possible for Surrey Police to assign the app to a limited number of specialist officers, it had not chosen to do so, and in practice it was available to staff across the force to download.

Bonner said Surrey and Sussex police forces had failed to use people’s personal data lawfully by recording hundreds of thousands of phone calls without their knowledge.

“People have the right to expect that when they speak to a police officer, the information they disclose is handled responsibly. We can only estimate the huge amount of personal data collected during these conversations, including highly sensitive information relating to suspected crimes,” he said.

Risk of failure to disclose evidence The ICO’s reprimand raises questions about whether police officers could fulfil their legal duty to disclose telephone conversations relevant to criminal cases. According to the ICO, evidence provided by the forces suggested that many of the police officers who had downloaded the app were not aware that all calls were being recorded. The forces had no mechanism to automatically back up recordings of phone calls or to retain recordings if phones were lost or damaged. “This calls into question whether all the personal information processed during the period the app was in use has been appropriately disclosed as evidential material,” the ICO wrote in the reprimand. The ICO said that no evidence was presented to suggest that information contained in recorded phone calls would have altered the verdict in criminal cases.

Widespread use of phone app Computer Weekly previously reported that officers throughout both forces had access to the Google Play Store where they were able to download the app. The ICO found that the forces had missed opportunities to review police officers’ use of the recording app when a new technology platform was introduced in November 2017. The forces also failed to review the use of the app and its processing of personal data when the Data Protection Act 2018 came into force. “This is of particular concern given the enhanced rights afforded to data subjects under the new legislation,” the ICO said. The police forces had failed to inform staff how the app operated or to ensure that officers were aware that the use of the app amounted to processing personal data under data protection legislation, it said. Police also breached the forces’ electronic device policy by using the app to “record notes or other investigative details”. The ICO found that people were not informed that their telephone calls with police officers were being recorded, which deprived them of their right to object to the recording or to obtain transcripts or copies. The ICO concluded that it was “highly likely” that the app captured a variety of data, including sensitive personal data across a broad range of topics, in breach of the Data Protection Act 2018. Police manually transferred recordings from police mobile phones protected by encryption to removable media, raising concerns about whether personal and special category data was stored securely, in breach of data protection law.