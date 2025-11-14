MI5 made multiple applications for phone data to identify BBC journalist’s sources

The Security Service, MI5, made “multiple” unlawful applications for phone data in an attempt to identify the confidential sources of a former BBC journalist, a London court has heard.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal heard that MI5 unlawfully sought the phone records of reporter Vincent Kearney on “at least” four occasions between 2006 and 2009 when he worked for the BBC in Northern Ireland.

Jude Bunting KC, representing the BBC and Kearney, told the tribunal that MI5 should disclose whether it had carried out further surveillance against Kearney and other BBC journalists for what it regards as lawful reasons.

“We don’t know whether MI5 made other applications [for communications data] that were lawful against Mr Kearney,” he said. “We don’t know whether MI5 made applications for the phone data of other BBC employees.”

The BBC and Kearney are bringing a legal challenge against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Durham Constabulary, the Metropolitan Police Service and the UK government over allegations that police and MI5 unlawfully spied on the phones of BBC journalists working in Northern Ireland.

MI5 argues that it needs to uphold the longstanding principle that it can neither confirm nor deny (NCND) whether it carried out other surveillance operations against Kearney or a list of 16 other BBC journalists, if the surveillance was carried out lawfully.

The court heard that MI5 had disclosed in September that it had unlawfully obtained the communications data from Kearney’s phone in 2006 and 2009 as part of investigations into people suspected of disclosing information relating to national security to Kearney.

MI5 made a further disclosure in October that it had made unauthorised “sequential applications” for Kearney’s phone data intended to identify the journalist’s confidential journalistic sources.

One application aimed to identify Kearney’s “contacts and activities and any behaviour that may be a threat to national security”.

The document disclosed by MI5 revealed “significant detail” and provided “significant information” about how the application process from communications data worked.

Bunting told the court: “Not only do we know MI5 targeted Mr Kearney, but we now know how. We can see that there was an established procedure for MI5 to obtain communications data.”

He said the disclosure from MI5 referred to operational data, procedures and techniques, and showed that MI5 holds telephone billing data.

It was not just Kearney’s data that was obtained, but other people’s phone data was “scooped up” at the same time, said Bunting.

“This is a significant departure from NCND, both in terms of who is being targeted and operational data,” he said.

Kearney, currently Northern Ireland editor at RTÉ, did not know how many applications were made, what the aim of the applications was, when they were made, what time period they covered, what data MI5 obtained and what data MI5 has retained about Kearney, the court heard.

MI5 disclosures reveal operation against BBC journalist MI5 disclosed a “gisted” summary that reveals it had made multiple applications to access Kearney’s communications data in 2006.

The applications were justified on “national security grounds” to investigate “unauthorised disclosures of information”.

One application aimed to identify Kearney’s contacts, activities and any behaviour that might be a threat to national security.

MI5 retained “billing spreadsheets” which showed Kearney’s billing data, including the date, day, time, number called, and category of each call.

A request was also made to “open a file” in relation to Kearney as an “individual connected to sensitive information.” It is not clear if the request was approved.

MI5 has also refused to confirm or deny whether it made further applications for Kearney’s data, which it considered lawful, or whether it had made applications for data belonging to another 16 BBC employees.

“NCND is not supposed to be a flag we all salute, nor is it supposed to be a general exemption from disclosure. It’s meant to preserve national security,” Bunting told the court.

He said NCND relies on the consistency of its application, but MI5 had waived NCND in significant ways in the Kearney case.

“MI5 states already that it targeted Mr Kearney by obtaining his communications data. That is a departure from NCND,” he added. “We know considerable detail now about MI5 operations in respect of how it applies for and obtains communications data. We know how it obtains information about journalists’ communications.”