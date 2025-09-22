PSNI chief sorry over failure to delete data unlawfully seized from journalists

Northern Ireland’s police chief has apologised after the force failed to delete sensitive data from the phones and computers of two investigative journalists, despite a court ruling that the PSNI had seized it unlawfully.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has apologised after investigations by an independent reviewer, Angus McCullough KC, revealed that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) retained copies of the data on its computer system more than six years after it should have been deleted under a court agreement.

Boutcher commissioned McCullough to carry out an independent review - which is due to report this week - into allegations that the PSNI had placed journalists, lawyers and non-government organisations under unlawful surveillance.

In a letter to Trevor Birney in August, Boutcher disclosed that McCullough found that data from the journalists’ devices had been found on a PSNI computer system, in a discovery that revealed “organisational failures”.

“I want to apologise for the retention of data that should have been permanently deleted by the PSNI,” Boutcher wrote. “I fully recognise the seriousness of this error and the potential impact it may cause,” he added.

Boutcher had directed that all the data is “immediately and permanently” deleted and had referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Trevor Birney told Computer Weekly that Boutcher’s disclosure that the PSNI continued to keep copies of data seized from the journalists on a computer system, despite an agreement to destroy the information, were deeply concerning.

“It now seems that the PSNI walked out of the court, threw the agreement over their shoulder and forgot all about it, he said.