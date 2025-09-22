Mat Hayward - stock.adobe.com
PSNI chief sorry over failure to delete data unlawfully seized from journalists
PSNI apologises after failing to destroy data unlawfully seized from journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey despite a court agreement. It also apologised to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal for failing to disclose key information to the court.
Northern Ireland’s police chief has apologised after the force failed to delete sensitive data from the phones and computers of two investigative journalists, despite a court ruling that the PSNI had seized it unlawfully.
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has apologised after investigations by an independent reviewer, Angus McCullough KC, revealed that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) retained copies of the data on its computer system more than six years after it should have been deleted under a court agreement.
Boutcher commissioned McCullough to carry out an independent review - which is due to report this week - into allegations that the PSNI had placed journalists, lawyers and non-government organisations under unlawful surveillance.
In a letter to Trevor Birney in August, Boutcher disclosed that McCullough found that data from the journalists’ devices had been found on a PSNI computer system, in a discovery that revealed “organisational failures”.
“I want to apologise for the retention of data that should have been permanently deleted by the PSNI,” Boutcher wrote. “I fully recognise the seriousness of this error and the potential impact it may cause,” he added.
Boutcher had directed that all the data is “immediately and permanently” deleted and had referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
Trevor Birney told Computer Weekly that Boutcher’s disclosure that the PSNI continued to keep copies of data seized from the journalists on a computer system, despite an agreement to destroy the information, were deeply concerning.
“It now seems that the PSNI walked out of the court, threw the agreement over their shoulder and forgot all about it, he said.
PSNI apologised to surveillance tribunal
Separately, the PSNI has apologised to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, for failing to disclose information during legal proceedings.
The PSNI disclosed to the court that it had applied for subscriber and outgoing call data from McCaffrey’s phone in 2012 as part of an investigation to identify a PSNI employee who may have passed information to McCaffrey.
The police force said that following investigations by Angus McCullough KC, it had become aware of an authorisation to obtain incoming call data from McCaffrey’s phone that had not been fully disclosed to the tribunal during the court hearing.
“The PSNI sincerely apologises to the Tribunal… for this error in disclosure. It clearly should not have occurred,” according to a letter from the Crown Solicitor sent to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal on behalf of the PSNI on 18 September.
“It appears that the authorisation was mistakenly considered to have been disclosed…when this was not the case,” the letter, first reported by the Irish News, states. “The PSNI would stress that there was no deliberate attempt to conceal the authorisation.”
The Investigatory Powers Tribunal found in April that the PSNI and the Metropolitan Police had unlawfully spied on Birney and McCaffrey, and ordered the PSNI to pay damages.
A separate IPT hearing last week, revealed that the PSNI and MI5 had unlawfully spied on the phone of former BBC investigative journalist Vincent Kearney in 2006 and 2009.
Former BBC journalist, Chris Moore, known for his work on the Kincora boys home, is bringing a separate case against the PSNI and MI5 over allegations of unlawful surveillance in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.
Chief constable Boutcher reported last year that the PSNI had placed more than 500 lawyers and 300 journalists under surveillance.
The PSNI also made 10 applications to use covert powers to identify journalists’ confidential sources between 2021 and March 2024.
The PSNI recently apologised to the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) for failing to disclose two covert operations against journalists, Barry McCaffrey and Dónal MacIntyre, during the statutory inspections.
PSNI agreed to delete data
The PSNI agreed in November 2020 to pay damages to Birney and McCaffrey and , following a ruling by the High Court that found they had been unlawfully arrested.
They were detailed by the PSNI in an attempt to identify their confidential journalist sources after they had produced a documentary exposing police collusion in the paramilitary murder of six innocent Catholics in Loughinisland in 1994.
Under the settlement, the PSNI which had arrested the journalists in a failed attempt to identify a confidential journalist source, agreed to delete data seized during the raid, which were transferred to a range of police computer systems.
Despite the ruling, Computer Weekly reported that the PSNI was unable to delete all the seized data from its back up tapes.
The latest findings from McCullough show that the PSNI also held copies of the seized data on one of its computer systems.
Journalist Trevor Birney said it was difficult to take the PSNI at its word after it had told a court six years ago that it would delete the data.
“I think that the PSNI is going out of its way to show that in terms of data handling, its processes are not fit for purpose, that's if you take a benign view… or that somebody, somewhere within the PSNI, believes that they're above the law,” he added
“If you breach a court order, to my mind, you're in contempt of court.. it's inevitable that we're going to end up back in the High Court, ” he said.
He told Computer Weekly that the data seized by the PSNI, included confidential sources from multiple countries, and gigabytes of data from the film production company’s server, of which only 3% had anything to do with the documentary film.
Read more about police surveillance of journalists in Northern Ireland
- MI5 unlawfully monitored the phone of BBC journalist Vincent Kearney - The Investigatory Powers Tribunal heard today that the security service has conceded that it unlawfully monitored the phone data of former BBC Spotlight reporter Vincent Kearney
- Northern Ireland police kept inspectors in dark over surveillance of journalists - The Police Service of Northern Ireland failed to inform the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office about surveillance operations against journalists during annual inspections
- McCullough Review into PSNI spying on journalists and lawyers delayed: Angus McCullough KC is to present findings of an independent review of police spying on phone data of lawyers, journalists and NGOs in Northern Ireland in October
- Investigatory Powers Tribunal judges call for the home secretary to step in after finding they have no powers to award costs against government bodies that fail to disclose evidence.
- Investigative reporter Dónal MacIntyre asks the Investigatory Powers Tribunal to look into allegations that he was placed under directed surveillance and had his social media posts monitored by Northern Ireland police.
- Journalists seek legal costs after PSNI’s ‘ridiculous’ withholding of evidence in spying operation delayed court hearings.
- The Metropolitan Police monitored the phones of 16 BBC journalists on behalf of police in Northern Ireland, a cross-party group of MPs hears.
- More than 40 journalists and lawyers submit evidence to PSNI surveillance inquiry.
- Conservative MP adds to calls for public inquiry over PSNI police spying.
- Tribunal criticises PSNI and Met Police for spying operation to identify journalists’ sources.
- Detective wrongly claimed journalist’s solicitor attempted to buy gun, surveillance tribunal hears.
- Ex-PSNI officer ‘deeply angered’ by comments made by a former detective at a tribunal investigating allegations of unlawful surveillance against journalists.
- Detective reported journalist’s lawyers to regulator in ‘unlawful’ PSNI surveillance case.
- Lawyers and journalists seeking ‘payback’ over police phone surveillance, claims former detective.
- We need a judge-led inquiry into police spying on journalists and lawyers, says Barry McCaffrey.
- Former assistant chief constable Alan McQuillan claims the PSNI used a dedicated laptop to access the phone communications data of hundreds of lawyers and journalists.
- Northern Ireland police used covert powers to monitor over 300 journalists.
- Police chief commissions ‘independent review’ of surveillance against journalists and lawyers.
- Police accessed phone records of ‘trouble-making journalists’.
- BBC instructs lawyers over allegations of police surveillance of journalist.
- The Northern Ireland Policing Board asks the Police Service of Northern Ireland to produce a public report on its use of covert surveillance powers against journalists and lawyers after it gave ‘utterly vague’ answers.
- PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher agrees to provide a report on police surveillance of journalists and lawyers to Northern Ireland’s policing watchdog, but denies industrial use of surveillance powers.
- Report reveals Northern Ireland police put up to 18 journalists and lawyers under surveillance.
- Three police forces took part in surveillance operations between 2011 and 2018 to identify sources that leaked information to journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal hears.
- Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice have asked Northern Ireland’s policing watchdog to open an inquiry into the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s use of surveillance powers against journalists.
- Britain’s most secret court is to hear claims that UK authorities unlawfully targeted two journalists in a ‘covert surveillance’ operation after they exposed the failure of police in Northern Ireland to investigate paramilitary killings.
- The Police Service of Northern Ireland is unable to delete terabytes of unlawfully seized data taken from journalists who exposed police failings in the investigation of the Loughinisland sectarian murders.
- The Investigatory Powers Tribunal agrees to investigate complaints by Northern Ireland investigative journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey that they were unlawfully placed under surveillance.
