Conservative MP adds to calls for public inquiry over PSNI police spying

A court ruling that the Metropolitan Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland unlawfully placed journalists under surveillance has led to renewed calls for a public inquiry into potential abuses of surveillance powers by police forces.



The Investigatory Powers Tribunal found today that a former chief constable of the PSNI, George Hamilton, acted unlawfully by signing off on a directed surveillance operation to identify the suspected source of two Northern Ireland journalists.

The PSNI unlawfully targeted investigative journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney after they produced a film documentary, No stone unturned, exposing police collusion with a paramilitary group that murdered six innocent Catholics watching a football match in a pub in Loughinisland, County Down, in 1994.

The PSNI admitted in a report published during the course of the legal proceedings that it had placed over 500 lawyers and 300 journalists under surveillance.

Those targeted included more than a dozen journalists working for the BBC.

PSNI chief John Boutcher appointed special advocate Angus McCullough KC to review “matters of concern” following disclosures that police had used surveillance powers in an attempt to identify journalists’ confidential sources in June 2024.

But campaigners said today that the review does not go far enough, and called for the government to set up a public inquiry into police surveillance of journalists in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Culture of intimidation and hostility In an open letter to McCullogh released today, Conservative MP David Davis said it was clear that the PSNI had contributed to fostering a culture of intimidation and hostility towards journalists, as well as “harbouring contempt for both safeguards and the law”. Davis told McCullogh he was concerned that his independent review lacked the necessary powers to uncover the true extent of the PSNI’s behaviour. “Without the authority to compel full disclosure from the PSNI and demand the release of all relevant documents, there is a significant risk that crucial evidence will remain concealed,” he added. Davis said the PSNI had a habit of withholding critical evidence, and that much of the evidence of the PSNI’s surveillance practices was only considered by the Investigatory Powers Tribunal because it was disclosed by Durham Police.