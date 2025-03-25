Tech specialist files legal claim after being refused security clearance for MI6 role

A computer specialist has filed a complaint to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) after being told they had failed the vetting process just before starting work as a technology specialist at MI6’s London headquarters.

The IT specialist, who Computer Weekly is identifying as RP to protect their identity, claims the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) failed to follow “procedural fairness” and “due process” when carrying out Developed Vetting (DV) for a full-time role at MI6’s London headquarters.

In a complaint to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, RP claimed the vetting service was disorganised and delayed the vetting interview for three months – only moving forward because RP repeatedly intervened to politely ask for the process to be speeded up.

MI6 ultimately denied RP security clearance six months after their initial application for the job. However, the complaint alleges that vetting officers failed to take the basic step of following up on interviews arranged with people who had agreed to act as referees for RP, including a former police colleague.

RP, who is a member of the LGBT+ community, has also complained to the tribunal about multiple attempts to hack their email and social media accounts, made within days of disclosing details of the accounts to the vetting service.

Vetting service under fire UK Security Vetting (UKSV), which provides security vetting services for the intelligence services and other government bodies, has previously been criticised by the National Audit Office for its “poor” performance.



The National Audit Office (NAO) found that UKSV had processed only 7% of Developed Vetting applications within the required time frame, and relied on outdated unreliable computer systems, which lacked capacity, were too slow and required extensive manual workaround, according to a 2023 report. A government spokesperson told Computer Weekly it had addressed the issues raised by the NAO report and had made “significant improvements” to vetting procedures, with 97% of vetting applications being completed “in line with agreed timelines”.



RP, an experienced software engineer and team leader, who has worked in private and public sector roles previously, passed Developed Vetting for a senior role in MI6 in 2009 and was surprised not to have passed vetting in 2024. What is Developed Vetting? People applying for roles in M6, GCHQ and MI5 are required to pass Developed Vetting (DV), the most thorough level of security vetting. It is designed for individuals who have long-term, frequent and uncontrolled access to top secret information. Developed Vetting involves checking an applicant’s criminal record, credit reference data and finances, as well as checks against MI5 files and a three-hour interview with the candidate and their friends and relations. Its aim is to build as complete a picture of their life as possible, including their family background, relationships, finances, political views, hobbies, foreign travel and internet use. Candidates are expected to disclose anything that might make them vulnerable to blackmail, which might include sexuality, financial problems and addictions. Those who are found to have withheld information are likely to lose their Developed Vetting status. In a complaint to the IPT, RP argued that the SIS and UKSV failed to follow government guidance, which requires an assessor to take into account “all relevant information obtained during the vetting process” before making its decision.



“A salient point of this appeal is that none of the character referees that SIS’s vetter asked me to set up meetings with reported being contacted to provide a reference. These included senior civil servants and former colleagues in the police service,” according to the complaint. RP said in the complaint that they have no way of knowing what, if any, information led to SIS’s decision not to grant security clearance, but it was clear the vetters had not followed government guidance. “It seems clear at a minimum that failing to balance any such adverse information (of which I cannot be aware) by even bothering to speak with the referees they asked for is a clear breach of the guidance,” RP wrote in the four-page complaint.

SIS gave ‘no reasons’ for vetting refusal The complaint also stated that SIS’s Developed Vetting process failed to follow government guidance that states “when security clearance is refused, individuals must be informed and provided with reasons where possible”. However, in a letter to RP from “FCO Services” in October 2024, a government recruitment agent told RP: “I regret that we are unable for national security reasons to provide feedback on decisions not to grant DV.” The letter also contained no information on how to conduct an internal or external appeal. According to the complaint, it appears the vetting officer may have used “national security” as an “excuse” for failing to complete the Developed Vetting process, or may have made a biased or irrational decision without investigating “all of the pertinent facts”. RP has also raised questions about the refusal letter, which arrived on an “FCO Services” letterhead when the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had been renamed The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) following its merger with the Department for International Development in 2020. “The lack of accuracy and care in evidence by these mistakes was reflected in the more general lack of accuracy and care taken by this department in carrying out its vetting function lawfully and in accordance with the guidance. If they can’t even get their own name correct, how can they be trusted to get important details right about candidates for DV clearance?” the complaint stated.

Applicant hit by cyber attack RP applied for an IT position with SIS, based at its London headquarters in Vauxhall Cross, in April 2024. By late June, RP had completed interviews and been offered a role. It took a further three months for SIS’s vetters to arrange a Developed Vetting interview, but only after RP had to “regularly lean” on the parties to get the process moving. RP told recruiters in an email that they had traced the IP address used to compromise their Facebook Messenger account to a US address linked to the Russian Federation During an interview on 4 October 2024, RP mentioned that they used an alias to communicate with an elderly relative on Facebook Messenger during lockdown. Some weeks later, RP reported that the social media profiles they disclosed during the vetting interview were subject to repeated attempts by third parties to gain access. RP was able to trace some of the IP addresses used in the attacks to the Russian Federation, some to Vietnam, while most of them came from the US. The only successful attack gained access to the email RP had set up as an alias to communicate with the elderly relative. The IT specialist stated in the complaint that the social media accounts targeted were associated with multiple identities and that there was no obvious indication they were associated with the contractor.

‘Barium meal’ “The only place that I noted these multiple identities as belonging to me was in my DV interview and associated DV form,” the contractor wrote. “In intelligence circles, this kind of situation is what they’d call a ‘barium meal’. That is, the source of the attacks can be inferred from the fact that only one entity – FCDO’s vetting department – was aware that the separate accounts targeted belonged to the same person. “It is of concern that multiple social media profiles in different names were simultaneously attacked when the only place these different profiles were mentioned together was during my DV interview.” It is of concern that multiple social media profiles in different names were simultaneously attacked when the only place these different profiles were mentioned together was during my Developed Vetting interview RP The contractor has asked the IPT to investigate whether any attempt was made by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office or any proxy acting on its behalf to access their social media accounts. The complaint also raised questions over the security of personal information gathered about them during DV, and whether there was adequate security in place to protect it from misuse by third parties. “The effect of my being denied DV clearance without due process is that I am now left with a DV refusal on my record. I was told during my vetting interview that if I didn’t pass clearance, there was no right of appeal, and that FCDO would not change its decision,” RP wrote. “I sold my home of 23 years in anticipation of taking up the role I had been offered with SIS. There are therefore real financial losses associated with FCDO’s actions should IPT find them at fault.”

Precedent for overturning DV decisions Judges set a precedent for overturning the results of Developed Vetting decisions in 2021 when a judicial review found that Eric Kind, a specialist in criminal justice and UK surveillance law, was wrongly denied Developed Vetting security clearance. Kind had been offered a job as the first head of investigations at surveillance watchdog IPCO, until an objection from MI5, which claimed he was “insufficiently deferential to the sanctity of confidentiality”, led to his security clearance being withdrawn. Judges found, however, that there was no national security reason why the vetting officer should not have spelled out the concerns raised by MI5 to Kind so he could have provided a focused written response. “The elephant in the room…is that in this case IPCO’s preferred candidate for a senior position was being refused DV security clearance largely because one of the three agencies which IPCO oversees had strong reservations about him,” they wrote in a 20-page ruling.

Delays and mistakes at GCHQ RP previously experienced delays and mistakes in Developed Vetting after being offered a job as a lead developer with GCHQ, the signals intelligence agency, in January 2021.



The IT specialist sent multiple emails to GCHQ and the government’s national security vetting helpdesk after GCHQ incorrectly entered RP’s email into the “eVetting” system. That meant RP couldn’t complete the vetting form and that details of RP’s vetting process may have been sent to an email address belonging to someone else. When GCHQ emailed RP four months later to say that Developed Vetting had been delayed by three months, RP informed GCHQ they had already taken another role. RP continued to receive emails and phone calls from GCHQ asking how vetting was going, despite the IT specialist calling and emailing several times to confirm they no longer wanted the job. In the complaint to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal following their experience at SIS, RP asked the tribunal, at a minimum, to set aside the decision to deny them DV clearance so that it does not remain on their record. “If the IPT finds in my favour, I would like to be compensated for the loss of employment opportunity that the FCDO’s failing to follow due process has caused,” the complaint adds.

Government has made ‘significant improvements’ A government spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “We accepted all of the recommendations made by the NAO in 2023 and have made significant improvements to our vetting procedures. In February 2025, over 97% of all vetting clearances were completed in line with agreed timelines.” The government said it does not comment on security matters but maintained that “robust processes” are in place to defend against potential cyber incidents. It has a “long-standing policy” not to comment on matters relating to intelligence and individuals’ security vetting. Government policy is that “all staff undergo necessary vetting procedures in accordance with UKSV and Cabinet Office guidance.” According to government practice, “referees are a standard part of the Developed Vetting process, and are contacted as part of an applicant’s clearance process”.