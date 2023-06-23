Distology, CMS and Arrow expand security portfolios

The industry has been focused on security this week, with the annual InfoSec shindig, and its has also been a moment when several distributors expanded their data protection portfolios.

Security continues to be the main concern for customers, and the pressure is on the channel to provide a multi-layered approach and give users access to a solution that will keep the threats at bay.

Distology has inked a deal with cloud security player Vercara, handling the firm’s UltraDNS, UltraDDoS Protect and UltraWAF services to partners across the UK, Ireland and Benelux regions.

“Vercara boasts expansive worldwide coverage, with visibility into more than a quarter of the world’s authoritative DNS traffic, and the ability to scale to meet the needs of its global enterprise customers. This partnership will help to ensure that more organisations across Europe have access to the unparalleled platform and service levels offered by Vercara” said Lance Williams, chief product officer at Distology.

Nikhil Rajan, head of global strategic channels for Vercara, said that customers had to protect their revenues and reputations by keeping attacks at bay, and signing Distology would extend its channel reach.

“Partnering with Distology will allow us to help organisations maintain their online presence, reduce the threat of theft, protect their infrastructure and keep mission-critical services accessible to the public,” he said. “This new partnership supports our growth strategy.”

Over at CMS Distribution, the focus has been on network backup and automation, with the signing of BackBox.

Security device automation The distie will be offering the BackBox platform in the UK and Ireland, and the technology will be the first network and security device automation product in the CMS Distribution portfolio. “CMS will play a crucial role in our UK channel strategy, offering their extensive VAR community the opportunity to share the world’s most trusted network automation platform with their customers,” said Andrew Kahl, CEO of BackBox. From a CMS viewpoint, the addition of the technology into the portfolio will add more options for partners looking to provide customers with solutions. “With BackBox, we can support centralised automation of firewalls and other network security devices from hundreds of vendors, including a number from our own portfolio, as well as an upcoming integration with DrayTek, one of our key networking vendors,” said Stewart Legge, vendor development director of CMS Distribution.