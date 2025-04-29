RunZero looking for UK channel growth

RunZero has stepped up its investment in the UK and is looking to build a channel base to carve out increased market share over the course of this year.

The security specialist hired its first handful of UK staff last summer, and is working with distribution player Distology to support and build a select partner base that can deliver growth.

Joe Taborek, chief revenue officer at RunZero, said he had worked with the channel across his career and was looking to replicate those successes as it cranked up its indirect operations.

“We hire people that are just as fluent with the partner landscape across our sales organisation,” he said.

“But it starts with how you configure your pitch. We do a very good job understanding what customers need from RunZero and what partners need.”

Taborek said RunZero was working with distribution to get in front of more partners and had already struck a series of relationships across EMEA.

“We’ve enlisted Distology in the UK specifically, and a couple of other distributors in other regions, one in the Benelux, France, Poland area, another one for the Middle East,” he said. “We are trying to selectively pick the partners that understand the security landscape.”