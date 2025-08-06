OVHcloud rejigs partner team and increases support

OVHcloud has rejigged and expanded its partner team to support its channel growth ambitions.

The business has appointed Brigid Mansfield as partner programme manager for Northern Europe, replacing David Devine, who takes on the role of global strategy lead for the cloud specialist’s partner programme. Mansfield has plenty of channel experience, having previously been a programme go-to-market manager the Surface and Modern Work divisions at Microsoft.

In addition to those two changes, the firm has moved Filippo Sanesi, formerly startup manager for Northern Europe, to the role of global partner programme director.

Also making personnel changes and additions, OVHcloud has expanded its partner programme to increase the support it can provide. The firm has cut the ribbon on a fresh training portal and is providing more business development support across Northern Europe, with a strengthened team serving partners.

“It’s clear that the market puts strong value on digital sovereignty, data privacy and cost control,” said Mansfield. “OVHcloud combines global infrastructure with open, sustainable and sovereign cloud solutions that meet the needs of today, while still keeping an eye on the horizon.”

She also commented on the importance of the partner programme to deliver financial incentives, MDF, training, co-marketing and business plan development to support the growth of those that worked with the firm.

“At OVHcloud, we’ve invested significantly in making our product ranges as powerful, simple and profitable for the partner community as possible,” she added. “I’m passionate about building a more inclusive, partner-led tech ecosystem, and especially driven by the possibilities that AI and cloud innovation can unlock. It’s great to be part of a team that champions both.”

Sanesi added that he would be aiming to bring the energy of the startup role to the channel position as he began working more closely with resellers, MSPs and SIs. “It’s fantastic to have Brigid onboard and welcome David to the global team. They both bring a wealth of experience and will provide invaluable support to our partners, helping them grow,” he said, referring to the other two personnel moves.

OVHcloud’s partner team is in the process of rolling out a number of joint campaigns that its channel can take advantage of to pique customer interest in areas, including AI.

In the past six months OVHcloud has made a couple of moves to strengthen its channel offering, with the firm sealing a partnership with HYCU back in February.

Speaking at the time, Devine said the move would enhance the options the firm could provide around Nutanix, adding: “Nutanix on OVHcloud has always worked well with HYCU, so we wanted to take our partnership a step further by giving our channel partners the ability to get everything they need in one go. Backup and disaster recovery can be complex at the best of times, so we have simplified the process for reseller partners to provide a secure, pre-configured [solution].”

OVHcloud works with more than 1,500 partners globally and has committed to a channel-first strategy to support its geographic expansion and market penetration ambitions.