Climb and IGEL extend Treadmill programme

When Climb Global Solutions shared its financial results for the second quarter last week, one of the strategies the distributor indicated was reaping benefits was the widening of its vendor portfolio.

The channel player has been strategically adding vendors, and one of those added during the quarter was IGEL. That relationship is now entering a fresh phase.

As a result, Climb Channel Solutions, which is IGEL’s exclusive UK distributor, has been given the opportunity to take the jointly developed Treadmill partner activation programme from now until April 2026 after nailing the first campaign cycle.

Treadmill was designed to make it easier to onboard partners and support fresh customer engagement through a six-stage programme that delivers training and demand-generation support.

The distie began working with the security player towards the end of May, generating 151 qualified leads, 51 user appointments and £953,000 in attributed pipeline in the first cycle of the programme.

Those numbers have not only earned Climb’s UK operation the opportunity to take Treadmill on to April 2026, but have also sparked further regional expansion of the scheme.

“No other vendor we work with has a programme that consistently delivers a fresh pipeline like this,” said Brian Davis, vice-president of sales UKI at Climb. “We’re planning a dedicated Treadmill for our UK and Irish partners. IGEL’s presence there is still an untapped opportunity, and we’re excited to grow together.”

Gerard Brophy, chief revenue officer at Climb, said the scheme was about more than just making onboarding easier, but was looking to generate business for partners as they start offering IGEL.

“We’ve seen more than 50 end-user appointments and strong momentum across our partner base. Treadmill is about execution, building skills, creating opportunities and closing business. It’s a real catalyst for our partner ecosystem,” he said.

Treadmill is about action, not theory. Delivering innovative endpoint security requires more than training. Partners need confidence, real support and meaningful customer engagement. That’s what this programme delivers – and the results speak for themselves Justin Thorogood, IGEL

From the vendor’s point of view, the distributor is offering the support that partners require, beyond just the standard training and marketing campaigns, to deliver endpoint security solutions.

“Treadmill is about action, not theory,” said Justin Thorogood, director of channel and alliances, UKI and APAC, at IGEL. “Delivering innovative endpoint security requires more than training. Partners need confidence, real support and meaningful customer engagement. That’s what this programme delivers – and the results speak for themselves.”

Darren Fields, vice-president of sales, UKI and APAC, at IGEL, added that the activities with Climb were set against a backdrop of the security player making a conscious move to crank up its channel activity.

“This UK pipeline achievement is just one of many we’re seeing as IGEL accelerates partner-led growth worldwide. The success of the Treadmill programme with Climb Channel Solutions is a testament to the momentum building across our ecosystem, and we’re committed to scaling these results across the region,” he said.

Last week, Climb shared results that saw net sales increase by 73% to $159.3m and net income increase by 74% to $6m in the three months to 30 June 2025.

The net sales improvement was largely due to organic growth with existing and new vendors. Along with IGEL, the distie also signed Unframe during the quarter to add more security and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its vendor roster.