Climb Global Solutions hints at further M&A

Efforts to get close to customers and expand the vendor portfolio have delivered for Climb Global Solutions in its second quarter.

The distributor saw net sales increase by 73% to $159.3m, and net income increase by 74% to $6m in the three months ended 30 June.

The net sales improvement was largely down to organic growth with existing and fresh vendors, but there was also a contribution from the acquisition of US player Douglas Stewart Software + Services, which was sealed in July last year.

The channel player has been expanding its vendor roster on both sides of the Atlantic, and that made a difference to the numbers in Q2.

Climb signed deals with the likes of IGEL and Unframe during the quarter to add more security and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the vendor roster.

“We continued to execute on our core initiatives in Q2, resulting in another period of exceptional performance with material increases across all key financial metrics,” said Climb Global Solutions CEO Dale Foster.

“During the quarter, we generated double-digit organic growth by strengthening relationships with key customers, bolstering our line card with new, innovative vendors, and growing our market share in both the US and Europe,” he said.