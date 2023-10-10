Climb Global Solutions picks up DataSolutions

Climb Global Solutions has bolstered its position in the UK channel with the acquisition of distributor DataSolutions.

The addition of the Ireland-based distie, which serves both Irish and UK resellers, provides more geographical coverage as well as access to a larger portfolio of suppliers.

DataSolutions is an established player that comes with a strong presence in the Irish market and a growing operation in the UK. The distie also works with 14 of the leading vendors, including Check Point, Citrix, Vercara, HPE Aruba, IGEL, Cato Networks and ColorTokens.

The distributor’s most recent results, for the year ended March 2023, showed the benefits of focusing on security and cloud areas, with the performance improving by 29% year-on-year to £109m.

The security side of the business improved revenues by 36%, with them rising in the UK specifically by 64%. Cloud revenues improved by 26%, with strong demand for helping reduce the complexity and security of multi-cloud environments.

Climb CEO Dale Foster said the deal supported its strategy of adding leading vendors to its portfolio and extending its geographical reach.

“The acquisition of DataSolutions builds upon our goal to strengthen our business with new strategic, cutting-edge technology vendors and bolsters our geographic footprint in Western Europe,” he said. “The quality and variety of their vendors will create cross-sell opportunities and enable us to deliver greater value together, positioning Climb as the distributor of choice for partners and resellers. Further, DataSolutions has established a robust recurring revenue base, with more than 90% of its fiscal 2023 revenue coming from existing reseller partners.”

Future opportunities

Speaking back in March, when the firm shared its numbers, DataSolutions managing director Michael O’Hara talked about the strength of the business, record results and its future opportunities. To support that ambition, the firm has identified that joining the Climb family is the best move forward.

“Since DataSolutions’ was founded over 30 years ago, we have worked tirelessly to establish and maintain our best-in-market reputation for distribution and services,” he said. “By joining forces with Climb, we will be able to enhance the offering we provide through our existing expert team, continuing to deliver service that powers success and adding value to customers in both Ireland and the UK.

“Climb’s commitment to working with cutting-edge vendors and its track record of delivering a professional yet personal service aligns with the standard of quality that our customers have come to expect, and fits perfectly with our own company ethos.

“There is a synergy between our two organisations, so this is a very positive and exciting phase for the business,” said O’Hara. “The future of DataSolutions is in excellent hands under the leadership of Dale Foster as it integrates into Climb’s global platform.”