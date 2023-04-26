DataSolutions surfs security and cloud wave

The channel continues to challenge the downbeat narrative around the economy, with DataSolutions Group the latest to indicate that market growth continues.

The distie has shared its revenue performance for the year ended March 2023, with things improving by 29% year-on-year to £109m.

Those numbers were largely driven by the performance of the channel player’s cyber security and cloud divisions.

The security side of the business improved revenues by 36%, with them rising in the UK specifically by 64%. Cloud revenues improved by 26%, with strong demand for helping reduce the complexity and security of multi-cloud environments.

“The past year has been challenging for the entire IT industry, so to be in a strong position and posting record numbers for the UK is testament to our team and the expertise we have as a collective,” said Michael O’Hara, managing director of DataSolutions. “This time last year, we decided to double down on our cyber security and cloud divisions, and that has really paid off in the UK.”

Looking ahead, he said the dynamics of the market favoured further growth. “Enterprises will continue to invest in IT infrastructure to enable them to reduce costs, become more efficient, reach new customers and grow their businesses,” said O’Hara. “This is our sweet spot as a business, so we are confident of continued growth in this market.

“However, the IT consumer market will find it more challenging,” he added. “With higher interest rates, slow economic growth and the cost-of-living impact combined, these factors will create difficulties for growth in the year ahead.”