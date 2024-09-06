charles taylor - stock.adobe.com
Climb outlines plans for more European M&A activity
As the firm rebrands last year’s pick-up, the business has shared an update on some of its growth ambitions
It’s almost been a year since Climb Global Solutions snapped up distributor DataSolutions, and the firm has now deemed it the right time for a rebrand and an update on its European ambitions.
Climb added the Ireland-based distie – which serves both Irish and UK resellers, provides more geographical coverage and offers access to a larger portfolio of suppliers – last October, as it looked to bolster its position in the UK market.
With 11 months under the bridge since that deal was struck, DataSolutions is now rebranding as Climb Channel Solutions UK.
Climb Global is looking to continue its international expansion, and has indicated it is now targeting opportunities across EMEA. The expectation is that the firm will generate 12% growth in this region during its 2024 financial year.
Climb is also looking for growth across the business next year, pencilling in an expected 12-15% global increase, building on the momentum of FY23, when the firm delivered global revenues of $1.2bn.
In the rebranding update, Climb, which recently used M&A to expand further in the US by the recent addition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, indicated it would be focusing on deals that could be struck in Western Europe and the rest of EMEA. The mission for Climb Channel Solutions UK is to contribute to that growth target and continue working with its roster of storage, networking and security suppliers, which it swelled with some fresh additions earlier this year.
“The integration and rebranding of DataSolutions marks a vital step in our growth journey and we are excited about the future,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. “On that, mergers and acquisitions will remain a key part of our global strategy – enabling us to extend our geographic reach, add to the team, and bring in new vendors. We do have targets in mind, ones that fit into our overall plan and will bring value to the business, as well as our reseller partners.”
Emerging vendors
Foster said there continued to be an opportunity for a distributor that was helping to bring emerging vendors to market alongside a roster that included more established brands.
“We remain dedicated to our mission of creating an uncontested marketplace for emerging tech, along with delivering exceptional service,” he said. “Our aim is not just to stick with what’s proven and profitable today, but to invest in and support the solutions that will shape tomorrow.
“By leveraging the expertise of our people, focusing on strategic partnerships, and engaging end users, we will further solidify our position as a trusted partner in the UK and further afield, thus propelling the business forward.”
For the business that used to be called DataSolutions, it is very much business as usual, and the rebranding is being viewed as a chance to mark a moment in the firm’s continuing story.
“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for DataSolutions, and now Climb,” said Brian Davis, vice-president of sales for UK and Ireland at Climb Channel Solutions. “We are one team committed to delivering more for our vendors and partners.”