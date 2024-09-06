Climb outlines plans for more European M&A activity

It’s almost been a year since Climb Global Solutions snapped up distributor DataSolutions, and the firm has now deemed it the right time for a rebrand and an update on its European ambitions.

Climb added the Ireland-based distie – which serves both Irish and UK resellers, provides more geographical coverage and offers access to a larger portfolio of suppliers – last October, as it looked to bolster its position in the UK market.

With 11 months under the bridge since that deal was struck, DataSolutions is now rebranding as Climb Channel Solutions UK.

Climb Global is looking to continue its international expansion, and has indicated it is now targeting opportunities across EMEA. The expectation is that the firm will generate 12% growth in this region during its 2024 financial year.

Climb is also looking for growth across the business next year, pencilling in an expected 12-15% global increase, building on the momentum of FY23, when the firm delivered global revenues of $1.2bn.

In the rebranding update, Climb, which recently used M&A to expand further in the US by the recent addition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, indicated it would be focusing on deals that could be struck in Western Europe and the rest of EMEA. The mission for Climb Channel Solutions UK is to contribute to that growth target and continue working with its roster of storage, networking and security suppliers, which it swelled with some fresh additions earlier this year.

“The integration and rebranding of DataSolutions marks a vital step in our growth journey and we are excited about the future,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. “On that, mergers and acquisitions will remain a key part of our global strategy – enabling us to extend our geographic reach, add to the team, and bring in new vendors. We do have targets in mind, ones that fit into our overall plan and will bring value to the business, as well as our reseller partners.”