Climb increases AI support

Climb Channel Solutions UK has cut the ribbon on efforts to encourage more partners to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), and increase their revenues and activity around the technology.

The distributor, a subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, has launched The Skyward Project, a six-step initiative (see box) designed to go from an introduction to a state where a reseller is ready to go to market with the technology.

The distie used a partner summit event in London to announce the offering, and is providing the training through its AI Academy. It can link partners with a range of use cases and a number of solutions that are ready to go.

Climb has set up the scheme from a starting position that there is no single silver bullet, and partners need to be informed about a range of options from vendors and guided through various use cases and pitches that can be put in front of customers.

The Climb AI Business User Group will also provide insights and strategy advice to provide partners with additional resources.

“The demand for AI is real, immediate and growing fast,” said Gerard Brophy, chief revenue officer at Climb. “Our message to channel partners is clear: your customers won’t wait for the opportunities to come to them, and neither should you. The Skyward Project enables partners to unlock AI’s ability to deliver business growth, and it does this through clarity, collaboration and expertise.

“The Skyward Project is built on the idea that no single vendor or partner holds all the answers to AI’s complexities,” he added. “Instead of pretending otherwise, we’ve built a practical ecosystem that combines the expertise of multiple specialists, leaders and innovators. Our goal is simple but powerful: we want to help partners turn AI from a promising technology into a driver of measurable, real-world value. And we want our partners to get there as quickly as possible.”

Climb is not alone in providing AI support, and various distributors have increased their training and advice around this area in the past few months as customers continue to embrace tools and services.