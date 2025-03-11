Climb’s AI Academy coming to UK and Ireland

Climb Global Solutions has shared some insights into its performance last year, with the channel player delivering a strong set of numbers.

The distributor reported increased net sales of $465.6m, up by 32% year on year (YOY). Net income improved by 51% to $18.6m, and gross billings improved by 42% to $1.8bn. The distribution segment gross billings riose by 44% to $1.7bn and the solutions segment gross billings went up by 7% to $89.8m.

One of the highlights of 2024 was the move by Climb to expand its business, cutting a ribbon on a Munich office in October to grow its footprint in the DACH region.

The channel player chose to take a specific approach in the region, introducing its AI Academy to establish a training and business advice resource that partners could tap into.

The AI Academy has proved its value since it was launched in Germany, with plans to make the custom training framework available to partners in the UK and Ireland later this year.

The academy training covers a range of AI-related areas, including management, infrastructure and deployment. Partners are also encouraged to work with the distie to consider which skills will be required and to make sure that security and compliance issues are both covered. Training is provided by Climb staff as well as experts from the Climb’s vendor portfolio.

Growth across EMEA was also supported by continued demand for the existing vendor solutions that are carried by Climb, with the likes of VAST, ManageEngine, SolarWinds and Quest Software.

Over the course of 2024, the channel player sealed more signings to expand that vendor portfolio with the addition of ControlUp, HCL Software, AlgoSec, Arcserve, Flexera, Libraesva, Censys and Coro.

Gerard Brophy, chief revenue office at Climb, described 20204 as an “exceptional” year that saw the firm break performance records. “Looking now at 2025, our focus is on supporting our vendors and partners, and continuing to offer the level of experience, knowledge and unparalleled service they have come to expect from Climb,” he said.

The distie indicated that its plan for this year is to continue to follow the path that performed well in 2024, with a focus on working with emerging technology vendors, expanding the portfolio and providing high levels of support to partners.

A key plank of the strategy centres on AI and expanding the academy approach, enabling partners to tap into an area that is consistently top of customer demand lists.

“At Climb, we understand the immense potential of AI and are excited to be expanding our AI Academy offering to the UK market,” said Brophy. “Our goal is to provide IT partners with a comprehensive framework, combining AI training and access to innovative technologies from our vendor portfolio.

“This will not only empower our partners to specialise, position and differentiate themselves in the AI space, but will also help them to seize valuable opportunities in a rapidly growing market. Looking ahead, we remain committed to bringing the latest emerging technologies to the EMEA market throughout 2025.”

The distributor is planning to hold a series of Vendor Den events to virtually introduce and launch emerging players into the UK market. The distributor is also looking to outline more around its academy approach at the partner summit coming in May.