Climb signals M&A still a growth option

Climb Global Solutions has indicated that M&A remains a key plank in its growth strategy, with the most recent deals contributing to its Q1 numbers.

The distributor shared numbers for the three months ended 31 March, with net sales increasing by 49% to $138m and net income improving by 35% to $3.7m year-on-year.

Gross billings increased 34% to $474.6m, with the distribution segment gross billings rising by 36% to $453.6m and the solutions segment gross billings increasing 2% to $21m.

There were signs the acquisition struck last August for Douglas Stewart Software & Services had also contributed to the numbers having been integrated into the group.

“The momentum from our record 2024 has carried into the first quarter, leading to exceptional growth across all key financial metrics,” said Climb CEO Dale Foster. “Our performance was driven by the execution of our core initiatives and the integration of Douglas Stewart Software & Services into our operating platform.

“We drove organic growth in both the US and Europe, demonstrating our ability to deepen relationships with existing partners while signing new, cutting-edge technologies to our line card across geographies,” he added.

Although there is a clear commitment to organic growth, the firm has been vocal in the past about using M&A to bolster its position, particularly as it pushed deeper into Europe.