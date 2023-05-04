Exclusive Networks enjoys a strong start to the year

Exclusive Networks has indicated it has started the year strongly with robust numbers for its first quarter, and has continued to tap into growth across all regions.

The distributor delivered IFRS revenue up 25% to €893m, and the firm produced run-rate gross sales above €1bn for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Gross sales improved by 27% to €925m across EMEA. The firm also kept retention rates up, with the vendor level at 126% and customer rates at 123%.

The experience of Q1 gave the board the confidence to make a commitment to its full-year outlook, which is expected to deliver gross sales above €5,150m and EBIT in the range of €172m to €178m.

Breaking down the regions, EMEA improved by 27% in gross sales, largely because it kept the positive momentum going from 2022, with a healthy backlog of business to tap into.

In the Americas, gross sales climbed by 50% year-on-year to hit €140m, with a number of large deals helping. The business has also been adding vendors into the mix, as well as ensuring it retains those it already works with in the region.

Finally, APAC was also experiencing growth, with gross sales improving by 10% to €115m. A couple of factors helped deliver that result, including a release of backlog and a comparison with a prior Q1 that was blighted by component shortages, which continue to ease.