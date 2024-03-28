Exclusive bolsters APAC operations

Exclusive Networks has followed a strategy of global expansion as part of its mission to enlarge the business, making a second move in the space of four months to bolster its global presence.

The distributor has added Nextgen Group – an Australian firm concentrating on security, data resiliency offering services across the Asia-Pacific region – to the portfolio.

The move comes in the wake of its acquisition of Europe-based cyber security training and consulting firm Consigas in December 2023.

The latest deal should position Exclusive Networks as one of the major players in Australia and New Zealand, and add to its ability to attract and bring on board vendors in the region. Nextgen has a presence in both countries, but sells to a customer base across APAC.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, said the deal fitted well into its ongoing policy of using mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its position.

“This acquisition is a major step forward in our growth strategy in APAC. It significantly strengthens our business and allows us to expand and develop further our value proposition,” he said.

The deal will see Nextgen founder and CEO John Walters, and the firm’s staff, join the Exclusive family.

“Together, we will aim to create a regional leader and break new ground. The combination of resources and experience will help accelerate our growth and competitiveness in this very dynamic market and beyond,” said Trolle.

In response, Walters said it had wanted to sell Nextgen to a company that would drive the business forward and support staff and customers.

“Exclusive Networks ... aligns strongly with our shared ambitions and values, including a passion for innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

“After 13 years of building a business from startup, it is with great confidence and enthusiasm that we begin this new phase with Exclusive Networks. This step marks the start of an exciting new chapter in which our growth will be accelerated by the resources and expertise of a global cyber security leader,” Walters added.

The addition of Nextgen also adds to the workload of Exclusive’s recently appointed senior vice-president for APAC, Andrew Assad. When he came on board last October, Assad talked about growing the business – he has already seen that happen with the Nextgen move.

In Exclusive’s most recent results, for the full year 2023, the APAC region accounted for 8% of the group’s business with gross sales of €420m. The distie is taking steps to control costs in the region and establish a base for improved performance in 2024.

Compared with EMEA and the Americas, the APAC contribution remains significantly smaller, but the firm will be expecting recent acquisitions to help change that situation.