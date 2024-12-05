Exclusive Networks deepens commitment to Netskope

Exclusive Networks has cut the ribbon on a Netskope managed services offering that will be made available across EMEA.

The distributor has been accredited by the secure access service edge (SASE) vendor as a Global Netskope Authorised Training Partner to provide education and support to help partners expand their security capabilities.

Putting the latest development into wider context, the relationship with Netskope has been bolstered by Exclusive’s recent acquisition of security services provider Cloudrise, which has a track record in providing SASE managed services, with expertise around the vendor’s products.

The distributor has launched the managed service to address a number of challenges the channel is dealing with, from managing SASE deployment to making sure they meet security compliance demands, can cope with a work-from-anywhere workforce and deliver return on investment (ROI).

“The Netskope One platform offers unparalleled protection and superior performance for SaaS [software as a service], IaaS [infrastructure as a service] and web applications,” said Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks.

“However, in today’s dynamic IT environment, simply deploying the platform isn’t enough. Keeping policies updated, features optimised and leveraging its full potential requires ongoing expertise. Our Netskope managed services and authorised training services address this requirement, enabling our partners to provide the management and support that their customers need to truly thrive in the cloud,” he added.

Eccleston said the launch had the added benefit of reinforcing the distributor’s position in the Netskope channel.

“This launch positions Exclusive Networks as a one-stop shop for everything Netskope, from its industry-leading SSE [secure service edge] and SASE platform to its lightning-fast NewEdge network. Not only are we empowering our partners to deliver a complete Netskope experience for their customers, but we’re also simplifying the process for them, ultimately making it easier for them to sell and deliver the Netskope One platform and maximise their customers’ ROI,” he said.

In response, Michael Herman, vice-president for EMEA and LatAm channel sales at Netskope, said the managed service would make it easier for partners to deliver cost savings to customers.

“Exclusive Networks’ Netskope managed services and authorised training services now take this value proposition to the next level, providing partners and their customers with complete peace of mind and unlocking the full potential of their cloud journey.”

Exclusive Networks picked up Cloudrise just a couple of weeks ago, gaining access to a business that offers a range of services, including professional services for SASE, data security posture management and cloud-native application protection platform solutions.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Rob Eggebrecht, chief operating officer Joe Infantino and chief revenue officer Hillary Laird, the firm supports a base of more than 100 value-added resellers and systems integrators.

Although the firm has a delivery centre in the UK, its heritage is on the other side of the Atlantic, and the attraction of bolstering Exclusive’s US operations was another factor in the deal.