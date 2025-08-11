Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

There are a few names for the channel to add to their contact books as firms look to bring on board some fresh blood and drive the needle forward.

Noma Security The agentic artificial intelligence (AI) security specialist has made a couple of appointments, welcoming Diana Kelley as chief information security officer (CISO) and Mavi Grizer as vice-president of customer success. “Diana and Mavi are not just seasoned executives, they are transformative leaders who have helped shape the latest generation of cloud and AI security technologies,” said Niv Braun, CEO and co-founder of Noma Security. “Mavi’s track record of building world-class customer success organisations at companies like Wiz, and Diana’s reputation as one of the most-trusted voices in AI security and the enterprise cyber security industry, make them a perfect fit for the Noma Security team. We could not have found two more qualified individuals for these crucial customer-facing roles than Diana and Mavi.”

Maintel Holdings The cloud comms player has appointed Sarah Roberts as chief operating officer. She has a strong CV, including time at Baringa, Motorola Solutions and Vodafone. Maintel CEO Dan Davies welcomed the appointment: “Sarah brings with her a wealth of experience from her extensive career in the broader telecommunications sector. We are confident that her understanding of the markets that we operate in and strong track record of delivering transformation initiatives will be invaluable to Maintel as we continue our business transformation.”

Quest Software The firm has made a number of executive moves that should put the firm in a strong position going forward as it looks to expand its channel. The line-up now includes Ashish Joshi, president and chief financial officer; Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer; and John Bertero, senior vice-president and chief revenue officer. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with such a high-powered executive team. This team is a competitive advantage and positions Quest to deliver what customers expect – faster decisions, clearer priorities and market-leading solutions that work out of the box,” said Tim Page, CEO of Quest Software. “That means stronger accountability, smarter execution, and a tighter connection between what we build and what our customers need.”

JumpCloud Sumesh Rahavendra has taken up the role of chief business officer (CBO) with a brief to optimise the business and enhance the customer experience. He comes with two decades of relevant experience across software as a service (SaaS), e-commerce and digital transformation. “Sumesh isn’t just a leader; he’s a proven operator with a unique ability to translate strategic vision into tangible outcomes that directly benefit our customers and our internal processes,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud. “His deep experience across diverse, high-growth environments is precisely what we need to operationalise our strategic ambitions. This hire is about accelerating our competitive advantage through streamlining operations through an AI-driven approach.”