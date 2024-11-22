Exclusive bolsters services depth with Cloudrise buy

Exclusive Networks has bolstered its capabilities through the acquisition of Cloudrise, a security services company with a presence in the US and the UK.

The distributor has identified services as one of the key growth areas, with UK managing director Rob Tomlin recently indicating it was one of the key planks of the strategy for the year ahead.

Cloudrise offers a range of services, including professional services for security access service edge (SASE), data security posture management (DSPM) and cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Rob Eggebrecht, chief operating officer Joe Infantino and chief revenue officer Hillary Laird, the firm supports a base of more than 100 value-added resellers and systems integrators.

Although the firm has a delivery centre in the UK, its heritage is on the other side of the Atlantic, and the attraction of bolstering Exclusive’s US operations was another factor in the deal.

The plan is to continue to run Cloudrise under its own branding but provide the business with the opportunity to tap into the Exclusive portfolio and extend the security technologies it can offer. At the same time, its services knowledge can be shared through the distributor’s global organisation.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, said the deal – the terms of which were not disclosed – would give the US business a boost, but also benefit its operations further afield. “The acquisition of Cloudrise is another important step in our growth strategy in the United States, and will significantly strengthen our global service capabilities in high-growth security segments, and in particular in SASE and DSPM,” he said.