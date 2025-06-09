Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past few days have seen some existing leaders handed expanded roles, some industry veterans start fresh challenges and a number of firms bringing on board experienced leaders to drive growth.

Exclusive Networks: The security distributor has named Rob Tomlin as regional vice-president of Northern Europe. This is a newly expanded role that hands him responsibilities for the Nordics, Benelux and Baltics regions, in addition to the UK and Ireland, where he has served as managing director since April 2024.

“I’m conscious that I am standing on the shoulders of all those that have gone before me in making the Northern Europe region the success it is today,” he said. “It has played a major part in the growth of Exclusive Networks across EMEA, and I see a tremendous opportunity to leverage the synergies, best practices and shared values that exist across our regional teams to achieve even greater success. In my time as managing director for UK and Ireland, I’ve absorbed everything that is unique and special about this company, and I’m excited to now take that experience into the Northern Europe region and continue our growth in the way only Exclusive Networks can.”

Six Degrees: The channel player has welcomed Mike Drolet as its chief operating officer (COO) and Tony Healy as its chief information and technology officer. Drolet has held multiple COO positions in the technology, professional services and consulting industries, including time at Geometric Results, Pontoon (a subsidiary of the Adecco Group), Infocrossing (a Wipro Company) and Deloitte.

Healey’s CV is also impressive, and contains the experience Six Degrees was looking for. “I’m really pleased to welcome Mike and Tony to Six Degrees,” said Vince DeLuca, the company’s CEO. “Their appointments will help us to achieve key strategic pillars including delivering for our customers now and in the future; reaching new markets; and elevating our service portfolio. With their combined experience in transformation, innovation and delivery, I believe we now have the right leadership team in place to realise our vision to be the most trusted and innovative managed services partner, empowering our clients’ success.”

Tenable: The exposure management specialist has welcomed Ross Baker as senior director of sales for the UK, Ireland and Africa. His CV is bristling with security experience picked up at Trend Micro, Websense, Check Point and Symantec.

In his latest position, Baker will lead the go-to-market sales function in the region, focusing among other things on strong partner alignment and new customer acquisition. “I bring with me a fresh, non-conventional perspective to the table – one that I believe will drive tangible results, and foster lasting, meaningful relationships with our channel partners and customers,” said Baker. “Tenable is perfectly positioned for this next chapter in cyber security, where a focus on leveraging data at the speed of AI will be critical to providing awareness and context for business risk. As the landscape evolves, we’re ready to lead the exposure management movement to protect our customers’ prized data assets.”