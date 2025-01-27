Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week on the personnel movement front, with a few moves being made that will interest the channel.

Nutanix: The hybrid cloud player has announced the appointment of Chris Pickerill as UK and Ireland channel director. He will be responsible for the firm’s channel organisation and enhancing partner engagement.

Pickerill’s CV stretches back over two decades, and he joins Nutanix from a position as North EMEA partner director at SentinelOne. “Having worked with Chris in the past, I know that his deep understanding of the market, excellent channel relationships and people-manager qualities will be a superb contributor to Nutanix’s future success,” said Sven Schoenaerts, head of channel sales for EMEA at Nutanix. “I’m looking forward to working with him and the UK and Ireland team to contribute to the continued growth we’re seeing within the region.”

Intelliworx: The managed service and cloud solutions provider has appointed Jeremy Mumford as its chief revenue officer to help drive the firm’s global expansion. Based in London, Mumford’s primary responsibilities will include growing Intelliworx’s business in the UK. He joins the business after a recent spell at Keepit, where he was vice-president for UK and Ireland.

“The UK in particular continues to be a very important market for us, and a key pillar in our global growth strategy,” said Intelliworx managing director Shane Maher. “In 2025 we’re looking to differentiate ourselves within the MSP space, particularly around data integrity and backups, given today’s ever-shifting cyber security landscape.”

ITS: The wholesale B2B full-fibre provider has made a couple of channel appointments to drive growth. The firm has promoted Dave Ferry from head of sales to the role of chief sales officer. Dan Bruce has also been promoted to head of volume sales to oversee all sales activities for channel partners.

The business has also welcomed Ashley Griffiths as business director of major business and Mark Thomas as business director for the public sector. Both have CVs with channel experience and will help expand the business reach. “These appointments mark a significant step forward as we prepare for an ambitious and exciting year ahead,” said Daren Baythorpe, CEO of ITS.