Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It has been another busy week for industry personnel departments. If there was a loose theme over the announcements made in recent days it was to promote from within, recognising the value of business knowledge and market expertise.

Ingram Micro The distributor has united its SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance (TXA) communities under the international brand of Trust X Alliance. To support the changes, Ingram Micro has appointed John Fago as executive director of worldwide growth marketing and Kelly Sander as executive director of US SMB sales, with a brief to champion the community internally and externally. Fago and Sander will work alongside Ingram Micro’s long-standing community leaders and new 2025 TXA Council members. “The coming together of these two successful communities brings even greater focus to the growing influence, value and voice of our customers worldwide,” said Jennifer Anaya, senior vice-president of global marketing at Ingram Micro. “The expanded 2025 Trust X Alliance community strengthens our ability to collaborate more strategically with the membership – including our vendors – around knowledge, growth and scale. It also enables our team to do more for our members, including actioning a broader and deeper bench of resources and finding more ways to use Xvantage to help build their advantage.”

Proact The cloud services player has indicated that from the start of March, Magnus Lönn will become president and CEO of Proact. He will replace Jonas Hasselberg, who had previously informed the board of his resignation. Lönn is no stranger to the business, having been appointed business unit director for Nordics and Baltics in 2022 and deputy CEO of Proact IT Group in 2023. “After a thorough and competitive recruitment process, we are pleased to appoint an excellent internal candidate to lead Proact forward,” said Anna Söderblom, chair of the board at Proact. “Magnus has demonstrated strong leadership and delivered impressive results as deputy CEO and business unit director for Nordics and Baltics. The board and I are convinced that Magnus, with his deep understanding of our business and customer needs, is the right person to drive Proact’s continued development together with our experienced management team and dedicated employees.”

Myriad360 The global systems integrator has welcomed Neeraj Methi as its vice-president of cyber security solutions. The former holder of that role, Alpesh Shah, has transitioned into the newly created position of vice-president of security alliances. “As we continue our focus on cyber security, further building upon the strong foundation we’ve established, the addition of Neeraj will accelerate our vision,” said Herb Hogue, chief technology, solutions and innovation officer at Myriad360. “His deep industry expertise and track record of driving business growth will be instrumental in expanding our cyber security solutions and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

Zyxel Networks The firm has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Ken Tsai as president. He comes with 19 years of experience in the Zyxel Group, having held key positions in the Gateway Strategic Business Unit, Management Centre, Corporate HR Service Division and Business Supporting Centre. “Zyxel Networks has been committed to delivering exceptional networking solutions for SMBs since day one,” said Tsai. “With the Nebula cloud management platform and security solutions, we have successfully distinguished ourselves with strong in-house R&D [research and development] power in the international markets and established a robust business model. Building on this success, we are confident in our path forward.”