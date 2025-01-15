Zyxel, Trellix and Picus improve partner programme offerings

A couple of weeks into the new year appears to have been the right moment for a number of vendors to announce enhancements to their channel partner programmes.

Zyxel Networks, Trellix and Picus have all moved to provide their channel partners with increased support.

The focus at Zyxel is on providing a programme with its Nebula Cloud platform at its core, with partners incentivised to develop managed services around the firm’s technology.

The programme programme will offer discounts across a wider number of products and reward those partners that have a higher number of installed Nebula devices.

Zyxel Networks provides MSPs with a multi-tenant license for Nebula, allowing them to manage multiple client locations and any number of devices remotely. Top tier partners, the Prime and Elite levels, will also be able to use a pay-as-you-go option for Nebula subscription licensing.

The firm is providing support and rewards to help partners grow their cloud networking businesses.

“Wherever they are on their own journey as a business and whatever market they focus on, Zyxel Networks will provide the support and incentives partners need. The programme makes being a Zyxel Networks cloud partner even more rewarding too, as partners will unlock more benefits as they increase the number of Zyxel Networks devices they manage,” said Kevin Drinkall, director of marketing and GTM strategy EMEA, at Zyxel.

“The new partner programme underlines Zyxel Networks’ commitment to driving cloud networking and supporting the growth ambitions of all our partners,” he added. “This is an important milestone in the development of our channel strategy that will ensure our partners are rewarded for putting their focus on Zyxel Networks and building their business around our products.”

Increasing flexibility is the ambition behind the refresh of the global Trellix Xtend Partner Programme. Support and rewards are on offer to those that line up behind the vendor’s security platform.

Trellix has revamped its partner management portal and enhanced training, backed with technical certifications around areas including detection and response, email and data security.

There is also a richer incentive and rebate structure that is designed to reward partners on a number of attributes, including enablement, contribution and collaboration.

“The security expertise of our partners is crucial for creating solutions to safeguard customer data, protect reputations and defend businesses against increasingly sophisticated and complex cyber attacks,” said Kurt Mills, senior vice-president and global channel chief at Trellix.

“Trellix shares in our partners’ mission to deliver innovative and scalable cybersecurity built to strengthen operational resilience, and we’ve revitalised our partner programme to position our partners best to achieve their goals,” he added.

Elsewhere in the security market, validation specialist Picus Security has also been enhancing its partner programme, increasing the support for MSSPs.

MSSP friendly moves include offering short-term licences that can be used for assessment projects alongside long-term options. Other features of the programme include multi-tenancy and one-touch tenant creation so the channel can quickly create and configure new customers environments.

“We wanted to empower MSP clients to dip their toes in the waters with exposure validation, or dive straight in,” said Ryan Kunker, Picus senior director of channels and alliances.

“With the rapidly changing threat landscape, and new exploits coming out every day, continuous exposure validation services are gaining popularity,” he added.