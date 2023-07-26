Zyxel bolsters MSP support

Zyxel has seen positive growth in those channel partners that provide managed services, and is stepping up its support to enable more to follow that path.

The firm is updating its MSP Partner Programme to encourage more to dip their toes into the subscription model, using its Nebula cloud management platform as the technology offering.

The vendor is hosting a series of webinars for those interested in taking the MSP plunge, and backing that up with on-boarding and training.

It first launched an MSP programme back in 2020, and has been charting the progress of those that signed up and their solid progress over the past couple of years.

“It’s very clear that managed services are the future for the channel,” said Rachel Rothwell, regional director for UK and Ireland at Zyxel. “Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth with our MSP Partners.

“That’s all been down to mutual commitment, and the ease of use and growing popularity of Nebula, which has become the core managed services platform for those partners. We’ve seen success in all sectors, and will continue to support those partners and help them to grow.

“We are also ready to help more partners start making the transition to becoming an MSP, with Nebula as their foundation stone,” she added. “To that end, we have enhanced our programme to make it even more attractive. We are running a series of webinars to explain the benefits and setting out a comprehensive training programme for the year ahead that will enable partners to come on board and learn and develop at their own pace.”