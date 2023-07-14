UK performs for Proact in Q2

The UK has proved to be the bright spot for Proact IT Group in the firm’s second quarter, as other regions show the strains of coping with macroeconomic headwinds.

The channel player has issued its half-yearly report covering the six months to June, with revenues improving by 9.2% and recurring revenues from cloud and support services climbing by 17.1% year-on-year.

For the second quarter, revenues increased by 4.2% to come in at SEK 1,201.7m. Pre-tax profits decreased to SEK 34.4m from 64.7m.

In the UK, the numbers for the second quarter, April to June, indicated a 31.5% improvement in revenues. Currency rates have impacted the performance across the year so far, but a solid Q2 helped the firm offset some of the impact of a difficult Q1.

System revenues improved by 56.9% and the services side saw a 15.4% improvement, with demand for cloud fuelling that year-on-year growth. The consulting side of the business decreased due to slightly lower demand in the market.

Jonas Hasselberg, CEO of Proact, said the UK had bucked the trend with improvements in the systems business in the second quarter, and it remained a challenging market. “During the second quarter of 2023 we have generally seen good demand in several markets, although a few countries have seen a somewhat slower sales pace connected to the macroeconomic uncertainties,” he said.

“After several quarters of high organic growth in the systems business, the second quarter ended with a decrease of 6% and an organic decrease of 9% compared with a record quarter last year,” said Hasselberg. “All Business Units except the UK showed an organic decline, to a large extent because of a strong comparison quarter, and primarily in Germany, also weaker demand connected to the uncertain macroeconomic situation.”