Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen fresh country leaders, experienced heads added to boards and expertise brought to a number of firms looking for the right people to drive things forward.

8x8: The comms player has announced several country leadership changes, including in the UK, as it continues to strengthen its management team. Vice-president Nerea Gandarias will be joining 8x8 as the UK lead, alongside Alex Peligrad in Romania, Cristina Coelho in Portugal and Vincent Bertaud in France.

“As we continue to grow and succeed across EMEA, it makes sense to appoint these regional leads,” said Jamie Snaddon, managing director for EMEA at 8x8. “They will build and guide local leadership teams and HR business partners to drive engagement across their location and to elevate each area as an employer of choice in the country/region.”

Emerge Digital: The managed service provider has attracted Richard Benham, who advises governments and organisations worldwide on both the risks and rewards that IT can deliver, and sustainable packaging and logistics industry expert Jonathan Graves as non-executive directors.

“Business is about people,” said Nigel Church, Emerge Digital CEO. “With Richard and Jonathan now on board, we can take the business to another level and continue to accelerate at pace. I look forward to seeing the continued success and growth of Emerge Digital.”

Rubrik: The zero-trust data specialist has added Richard Cassidy as EMEA field chief information security officer. He has a strong CV with plenty of cyber security experience.

“Running breach and threat-hunting investigations in the UK and Europe has set me up well for a chief information security officer position, where I’ve been involved with organisations across industry verticals such as finance, military, central and national government, and automotive,” said Cassidy. “I’m passionate about demystifying the complexities of cyber security, and how this translates into building viable security ecosystems that stand the test of time. I am really excited to continue this work with Rubrik.”