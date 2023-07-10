ink drop - stock.adobe.com
Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?
Several senior appointments caught the eye in the past week, and a resignation created the chance for an opening
The past week has seen fresh country leaders, experienced heads added to boards and expertise brought to a number of firms looking for the right people to drive things forward.
8x8: The comms player has announced several country leadership changes, including in the UK, as it continues to strengthen its management team. Vice-president Nerea Gandarias will be joining 8x8 as the UK lead, alongside Alex Peligrad in Romania, Cristina Coelho in Portugal and Vincent Bertaud in France.
“As we continue to grow and succeed across EMEA, it makes sense to appoint these regional leads,” said Jamie Snaddon, managing director for EMEA at 8x8. “They will build and guide local leadership teams and HR business partners to drive engagement across their location and to elevate each area as an employer of choice in the country/region.”
Emerge Digital: The managed service provider has attracted Richard Benham, who advises governments and organisations worldwide on both the risks and rewards that IT can deliver, and sustainable packaging and logistics industry expert Jonathan Graves as non-executive directors.
“Business is about people,” said Nigel Church, Emerge Digital CEO. “With Richard and Jonathan now on board, we can take the business to another level and continue to accelerate at pace. I look forward to seeing the continued success and growth of Emerge Digital.”
Rubrik: The zero-trust data specialist has added Richard Cassidy as EMEA field chief information security officer. He has a strong CV with plenty of cyber security experience.
“Running breach and threat-hunting investigations in the UK and Europe has set me up well for a chief information security officer position, where I’ve been involved with organisations across industry verticals such as finance, military, central and national government, and automotive,” said Cassidy. “I’m passionate about demystifying the complexities of cyber security, and how this translates into building viable security ecosystems that stand the test of time. I am really excited to continue this work with Rubrik.”
New position
ITS Technology Group: The wholesale full-fibre provider has welcomed Simon Wort as chief revenue officer, a newly created position with responsibility for its go-to-market functions, including marketing, sales and business development. He joins from Arrow Business Communications, where he was chief commercial officer having navigated the business through significant revenue expansion, investment and a series of acquisitions.
“I am delighted to welcome Simon to the team,” said Daren Baythorpe, CEO at ITS. “As a business, we have invested heavily in increasing our delivery capabilities to roll out full-fibre where our partners need access for their end users. Simon’s experience and ‘people-first’ approach will bring a lot to the table. I am excited to see how he will drive further value into our go-to-market strategy and roadmap, while aligning us for our next stage of growth.”
Proact IT Group: The firm is on the hunt for a fresh chief revenue officer after Linda Höljö decided to leave Proact IT Group, resigning from the role as chief financial officer (CFO) and vice-president of Investor Relations for an external opportunity. She will remain in her role until her replacement is in place, albeit no longer than January 2024.
“Linda has, during her time as CFO for Proact, contributed to the growth of the company and its strong financial position, and she has been instrumental in the development of the business,” said Jonas Hasselberg, CEO and president of Proact IT Group. “As she leaves Proact, I’d like to extend a big thanks to Linda for an excellent cooperation, and I wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours.”