Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week across the industry in terms of personnel moves, with several senior appointments made as vendors and channel players look to increase the level of experience and insight they can draw on internally.

Business Critical Solutions (BCS) The channel player has welcomed Alexandra Thorer back to BCS to take up the newly created role of group chief development officer. She joins from Stack Infrastructure where she was vice-president of strategy and development for EMEA, but she was previously general manager of Germany at BCS. James Hart, CEO at BCS, said: “Alex is the right person to be supporting the team and our clients, and to be overseeing this next phase of our development. She understands the importance of putting client relationships at the heart of everything we do, and her skills fully complement those of the strong senior team she is joining.”

8x8 The unified comms specialist has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Maxine Eunson as head of public sector UK. Her CV is bursting with relevant experience to be bought to bear on the task of growing the firm’s revenues in a key market. “Maxine taking up this role is fantastic for all concerned,” said Joe McStravick, vice-president sales for EMEA, at 8x8. “She is driven, she’s been a fantastic mentor to many at 8x8 and, most importantly, she understands the needs of organisations. I look forward to seeing the empathy and help she brings.”

Leaseweb The cloud services and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider has appointed Alex Wessel as its new chief operations officer (COO). Bringing 15 years of experience in mission-critical environments, as well as six years of managing high-performance data centre environments, he will lead centralised teams at Leaseweb headquarters, including those responsible for company-wide policies, procedures, security and project management. “Alex brings a very strong combination of operational discipline, technical depth and customer focus, all of which are essential to Leaseweb’s continued growth,” said Svenja de Vos, co-CEO at Leaseweb. “His experience in managing global infrastructure, from high-density facilities to customer-centric operations, along with his structured approach to critical infrastructure, makes him a great fit for this role.”

Alteryx The AI analytics specialist has continued to bolster its executive team with the appointment of Arvind Krishnan as chief technology officer (CTO). His CV stretches over more than two-and-a-half decades, including most recently a spell as CTO at Bluecore, but he has also spent time in a senior sales role at Salesforce. “Arvind brings the kind of deep technical leadership and customer-first thinking that will propel our innovation agenda forward, particularly as we scale Alteryx One, deepen our cloud partnerships, and evolve our AI Data Clearinghouse to drive safe, governed AI adoption. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Andy MacMillan, chief executive officer at Alteryx.

CyberArk The security player has welcomed Fabrice Delouche as director for the EMEA broad manufacturing vertical. Based in France, Fabrice will lead CyberArk’s strategy to strengthen its presence across key industrial sectors including automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and pharmaceuticals. His CV is impressive including time at the likes of Valeo, Jabil, LafargeHolcim and Delph. “The broad manufacturing sector is undergoing rapid digital and operational transformation, making identity security more critical than ever,” said Christophe Escande, EMEA head of verticals at CyberArk. “Fabrice’s extensive industry expertise will be key in helping customers across EMEA secure their OT/IT environments, meet local market requirements, and build long-term cyber resilience.