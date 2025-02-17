Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The quest to line up the right people in the best positions continued across the industry last week, as management teams were firmed up and experts were appointed to drive growth in specific areas.

ATSG: Following the firm’s recent merger with Evolve IP, it has outlined a fresh executive team to support the MSP’s growth ambitions. “Our vision is to be the leading MSP platform – empowering our customers with unmatched IT capabilities that address their critical needs for efficiency, security and growth,” said president and CEO Russ Reeder. “By merging the unique strengths of the ATSG and Evolve IP management teams, we’re set to redefine excellence in the managed services market.”

The new team includes the following personnel: Martin Call, chief customer officer; Paul Harrison, managing director of Evolve IP for EMEA; Marc Lacroix, senior vice-president of professional services; Katie Lukens, senior vice-president of people; Leon Schuurmans, managing director of ATSG for EMEA; Eric Stockton, chief marketing officer; Christian Teeft, chief technology officer; Walt Walker, chief revenue and product officer; Jeanne Walters, chief financial officer; and Ron Zampolin, president of corporate development.

BCS: The services specialist has hired Charlie Bruinvels to head up and develop its new Land Intelligence Service, which will provide clients with valuable, detailed information about potential datacentre sites. He joins BCS from Colliers, where he spent the past six years working in environmental consultancy.

“The datacentre sector is both exciting and challenging, with high demand and stringent planning regulations,” said Bruinvels. “The ability to deliver the capacity needed with carbon net-positive facilities is key to the future of the sector, and this service will enable fast, data-driven decisions.”

Fivetran: The data specialist has welcomed Simon Quinton as general manager for EMEA, Suresh Seshadri as chief financial officer and Anand Mehta as chief people officer.

“Strengthening our leadership team is key to accelerating innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “These accomplished leaders bring unique expertise and perspectives that will be pivotal in driving the next phase of our growth and success.”