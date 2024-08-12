Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The channel is now in the grip of the summer slowdown, but skeleton-crewed HR departments are no barrier to the appointments still being announced. The past few days have seen a number of moves across the industry that have put some fresh faces in front of channel partners at several firms.

Claroty: The cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company has turned to Tim Mackie to make a difference as its vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances. He will lead the firm’s Focus partner programme, as well as relationships with technology alliance partners and its channel base.

“Tim’s extensive expertise in cyber security and CPS, and his exceptional ability to architect and execute robust go-to-market strategies across international markets, makes him an invaluable addition to the Claroty team,” said Derek Phillips, chief revenue officer at Claroty.

“I’m very excited to bring Tim’s deep knowledge of converged technologies, leading global teams, executing comprehensive channel strategies and creating structure that drives significant revenue growth to Claroty to bring even greater value to both our partners and customers.”

Fortinet: The security player has identified Joe Sarno as the ideal person to become its executive vice-president of international sales. He comes with almost three decades of cyber security experience – two decades of those at Fortinet.

“The cyber security landscape is changing rapidly, with threats escalating every day,” said Sarno. “Across the geopolitical, technological and societal landscapes, I believe we are witnessing a call for a new era of cyber security, and a stronger move towards convergence and consolidation.

“The first era of security was protecting the connection, the second era was protecting the application, and now the third era will protect the data and safety of human lives. In my enhanced role, I look forward to executing our mission to protect people, data and devices everywhere, while enabling economic growth, trust and stability in the modern digital society.”