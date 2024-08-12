intararit - STOCK.ADOBE.COM
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Time to update the contacts book as a number of firms decide its time for some promotions and fresh blood
The channel is now in the grip of the summer slowdown, but skeleton-crewed HR departments are no barrier to the appointments still being announced. The past few days have seen a number of moves across the industry that have put some fresh faces in front of channel partners at several firms.
Claroty: The cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company has turned to Tim Mackie to make a difference as its vice-president of worldwide channels and alliances. He will lead the firm’s Focus partner programme, as well as relationships with technology alliance partners and its channel base.
“Tim’s extensive expertise in cyber security and CPS, and his exceptional ability to architect and execute robust go-to-market strategies across international markets, makes him an invaluable addition to the Claroty team,” said Derek Phillips, chief revenue officer at Claroty.
“I’m very excited to bring Tim’s deep knowledge of converged technologies, leading global teams, executing comprehensive channel strategies and creating structure that drives significant revenue growth to Claroty to bring even greater value to both our partners and customers.”
Fortinet: The security player has identified Joe Sarno as the ideal person to become its executive vice-president of international sales. He comes with almost three decades of cyber security experience – two decades of those at Fortinet.
“The cyber security landscape is changing rapidly, with threats escalating every day,” said Sarno. “Across the geopolitical, technological and societal landscapes, I believe we are witnessing a call for a new era of cyber security, and a stronger move towards convergence and consolidation.
“The first era of security was protecting the connection, the second era was protecting the application, and now the third era will protect the data and safety of human lives. In my enhanced role, I look forward to executing our mission to protect people, data and devices everywhere, while enabling economic growth, trust and stability in the modern digital society.”
Head of partnerships
Aqilla: The cloud-based accounting and reporting application specialist has created a fresh head of partnerships position and chosen Mark Simmance to fill the tole. He will be responsible for recruiting, managing and supporting new and existing partners.
“Aqilla has always worked closely with partners, but it was very much on a case-by-case basis, and we didn’t proactively recruit them,” said Hugh Scantlebury, Aqilla’s CEO and founder. “Mark’s appointment and the official launch of our partner programme are both part of our strategy to ramp up partner recruitment and lay the foundations for Aqilla’s future growth.”
Rimes: The provider of enterprise data management as a service to the investment sector has appointed Erik Beck as president and chief revenue officer. His CV is impressive, with time in senior management roles at Inspira Financial and BNY.
“Known for its customer-centric service and cloud-native investment management solutions, which have driven the company’s success across geographies and segments, Rimes is already a critical partner to the asset owner, asset management and asset servicing industries,” said Beck. “I look forward to working with our clients, partners and team to further expand our business and client relationships.”