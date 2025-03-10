Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Fresh arrivals, promotions and even some senior staff returning to their former employers have all featured over the past week.

BCN The managed services player has appointed Mike Sanderson as chief operating officer. He joins BCN from technology and engineering consultancy BJSS. “As SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] increasingly seek to collaborate with MSPs [managed service providers] for digital transformation and IT management, we recognised the need for a leader with the right operational expertise and drive. Mike Sanderson is that leader. His extensive experience will be instrumental in supporting our business growth while ensuring we continue to provide outstanding service to our customers,” said BCN CEO Rob Davies.

Agilitas IT Solutions The channel player has appointed Michelle Would as chief operating officer (COO). She makes the move after a flurry of senior hires at Agilitas, with Sara Wilkes appointed as CEO, Angela Whitty joining as non-executive director, Gary Lomas assuming the role of chief revenue officer, and Kirsty Walker becoming chief financial officer (CFO). Would joined Agilitas as director of customer experience in June last year, after a stint at SCC. Outlining the expectations for Would, CEO Wilkes said: “Her leadership will be instrumental in optimising our operations, further enhancing our customer experience and accelerating our company values. We are confident that her vision and expertise will help us continue to deliver customer excellence and ensure our vision continues to come to life.”

Cybit The cloud services firm has welcomed James Hunnybourne as its executive chairman. He has worked across a number of public and private organisations, including IBM, Logicalis, Softcat and Ultima. “Almost all technology providers talk about what they do – selling tools, services and support. Few talk about why it matters. Cybit’s difference is that we take the time to understand and actualise real-life outcomes. We don’t just sell IT; we empower businesses with information, insight, security and transformation,” he said.

Abacus Group The managed IT and security player has appointed Elizabeth Kubycheck as chief people officer and chief of staff. She joins Abacus from ATSG, where she served as executive vice-president and chief people and brand officer, and has a CV that stretches over two decades with senior management experience. “Elizabeth has exceptional people engagement skills and possesses a unique ability to conceive, collateralise, message and execute the very best talent management initiatives. She is a strong executive leader who can diversely align with our people across US domestic and international operations,” said Anthony D’Ambrosi, CEO of Abacus Group. “Having Elizabeth join the leadership team aligns perfectly with our mission to be the leading managed IT services and cyber security provider to the financial services industry.”

Commvault The data protection and hybrid cloud player has welcomed Ha Hoang as chief information officer (CIO). “Ha’s proven track record of building and deploying innovative cloud solutions and cutting-edge technologies that can advance critical business objectives and operations makes her a perfect fit for Commvault,” said Danielle Sheer, chief trust officer at Commvault. “Her customer-first approach also aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in-class cyber resilience solutions. We’re thrilled to have her lead our enterprise technology initiatives as we continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Verkada The cloud-based physical security player has welcomed Micah Deriso as head of global channel. He was most recently chief growth officer at K2View, and has a CV that includes time at Conga and Informatica. “Micah is a seasoned leader with a strong track record in the technology industry, making him the ideal candidate to bring our channel organisation to the next level,” said Eric Salava, chief revenue officer at Verkada. “Under his leadership, we'll deepen our relationships with our channel partners – providing them with the tools, expertise and innovative solutions they need to grow their businesses and enhance safety and security for organisations worldwide.”

Schneider Electric The power player has welcomed Pablo Ruiz Escribano as regional senior vice-president of its secure power and datacentre business in Europe. He has been with Schneider for 18 years, joining as a key account manager in 2007, then progressing through several leadership positions within the organisation, including roles as power products channel project director, vice-president for secure power and field services in Iberia, and more recently as vice-president of the global services segment. “With AI accelerating growth on multiple plains, there’s an unprecedented opportunity to enhance the efficiency, resiliency and sustainability of the digital infrastructure landscape, and I look forward to working with our customers and partners to seize these opportunities and push the industry forward,” he said.

Leaseweb The cloud specialist has appointed Svenja de Vos and Lex Boost as co-CEOs in a leadership transition that sees company founder Con Zwinkels and Pieter Dijkhuis take on supervisory roles, having previously served as CEO and CFO respectively. Svenja de Vos has been with Leaseweb for more than eight years, previously serving as chief technology officer (CTO). Lex Boost, formerly CEO of Leaseweb USA, rejoins the company from Harlem Next, where he was CEO. “As we continue to grow, Leaseweb remains focused on delivering scalable, high-performance cloud solutions that meet customer needs,” said de Vos. “With recent innovations such as our public cloud service and Leaseweb object storage, we are strengthening our position as a trusted provider of reliable, cost-effective infrastructure. This leadership transition ensures we stay agile and well-positioned for the future.”