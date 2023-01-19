Abacus Group moving to become MSSP with Gotham buy

The volume of consolidation deals in the channel continues to be high as we go deeper into 2023, with a couple of transatlantic moves being struck in the past week.

Earlier this week, Manchester-based IT consultancy firm Intechnica Holdings was snapped up by US player Crosslake Technologies, and that has been followed by Abacus Group, which has operations across the US and London, bolstering its security position by picking up Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard.

The plan is to run Gotham Security as a subsidiary of Abacus Group, operating independently, which should support Abacus’s ambition of becoming a managed security services provider (MSSP).

The firm has an established reputation as a managed services provider to alternative investment firms with the ability to deliver security, but has looked to take that further and position the business as a specialist in data protection and threat detection.

In terms of expertise, Gotham said more insights that customers can respond to, including penetration testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, risk and compliance gap assessments, and threat-hunting services to the Abacus Group.

“This acquisition is a natural next step in a long working relationship with Gotham Security, as the businesses have been valued resources to each other and our clients over the last decade,” said Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group. “It’s fantastic to now join forces and take further strides in our own expansion from MSP to MSSP.

“Abacus Group has always been committed to keeping our clients safe and secure, especially as the security and regulatory landscape continues to evolve in line with escalating cyber threats. Therefore, we are thrilled to be able to expand our cyber security capabilities and provide the full suite of services offered by Gotham Security to our customers and investors.”