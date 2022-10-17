Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

There have been a few changes at some managed service providers and vendors over the past week as the hunt for growth continues across the channel.

Abacus Group The managed service provider has appointed Mike Herman and Nileesh Gopu as its new managing directors. Herman, formerly Abacus Group’s managing director of service, becomes the company’s new managing director of client success, while Gopu, previously vice-president of customer success at Data Intensity, joins as managing director of global service delivery. Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group, said: “Nileesh’s experience with running teams and delivering efficient processes will help us improve SLA compliance and resolution time, and focus ever more strongly on better communication with our clients. “At the same time, Mike’s expertise in client-service facing roles make him ideally suited to run our customer service team and implement a more systematic approach to service delivery, employing data, metrics and client inputs to optimise the approach.”

Advania Hege Støre has taken over as group CEO of Advania, with Mikael Noaksson, the incumbent group CEO, staying as a full-time strategy executive and being appointed as a new member of the board. “We have grown a lot in recent years because there is a great demand for an IT service partner like Advania. With that, new and exciting challenges have arisen to extend our core values and growth strategy across new markets,” said Noaksson. “It has been my plan to hand over the CEO role to Hege when the time was right. We appointed her as deputy CEO in January 2022 and since then she has more than exceeded my expectations.”

Rubrik The vendor has appointed Arun Dharmalingam as vice-president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) channels, alliances and global GSI. His CV includes time at IBM, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. He has a brief to develop channel relationships internationally, particularly with global systems integrators (GSIs). “At Rubrik, we are dedicated to the continued success of our partner and GSI communities by creating value and delivering growth opportunities,” said Ghazal Asif, vice-president, global channels and alliances, at Rubrik. “Arun is a proven channel leader with extensive knowledge of the global cyber security landscape. I am delighted that Arun has joined our team as we continue to build on our data security momentum and drive greater value to our international partners.”