peshkov - stock.adobe.com
Advania uses M&A to bolster AI position
Channel player picks up consultancy specialising in artificial intelligence to add more depth to its ability to support customers looking to adopt the technology
Consolidation across the channel is often driven by a need to quickly add expertise, and that appears to be the main motivation with Advania’s move for The AI Framework.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating customer conversations and seen as a vital area for the channel to be able to demonstrate leadership and knowledge. It is against that backdrop that Advania has moved to snap up the AI consultancy that has established a reputation of helping customers transform their operations.
Founded by Errol Norlum, a Swedish technology thought leader and highly regarded AI expert, the firm has built up a customer base across retail, telecoms, finance and enterprise users looking to integrate AI into their digital transformation efforts.
“This acquisition perfectly aligns with our philosophy that successful AI transformation begins with strategy, not tools,” said Henrik Foyn-Laukvik, head of M&A at Advania. “The AI Framework’s proven ability to guide organisations from initial strategy through to scaled implementation – always with business value at the centre – makes them the ideal partner for clients seeking responsible AI adoption with measurable outcomes.”
Adding The AI Framework will strengthen Advania’s ambition to be a leading source of AI expertise across Northern Europe.
“We are building something unprecedented in Northern Europe – a true AI-focused IT services company that combines infrastructure sovereignty with comprehensive advisory and implementation capabilities,” said Hege Störe, CEO of Advania. “Our vision is to serve as a unified interface for customers to access and manage multiple AI services, models, tools and platforms. And as always, we’re doing it the Advania way: with a deep commitment to people – our employees, our clients and the communities we serve.”
The acquisition of The AI Framework, the details of which were not disclosed, will give Advania the ability to provide a broader range of AI consultancy services, subscription-based options and compliance support. There will also be an AI Academy that will provide workshops and programmes to help skill-up staff.
Supporting business objectives
Norlum said it took the view that AI should support business objectives, rather than becoming an end in itself, and the tie-up with Advania would enable it to get that message out to more customers.
“Joining Advania allows us to scale this impact while maintaining our commitment to strategic, value-driven AI implementation. Together, we can help more organisations navigate AI transformation with confidence and purpose,” he said.
Advania is no stranger to using M&A as a route to both deepen expertise and extend its geographic reach. Over the past couple of years, the firm has been using that approach to establish a strong foothold in the UK.
During the past fiscal year, there was M&A activity to strengthen the firm’s UK position, including deals for CCS Media and Servium, which helped take the revenue run rate to over £450m.
CCS Media contributed over £273m in revenue, and added more depth to Advania’s ability to offer infrastructure, cloud transformation, AI and managed services. Numbers from Servium’s impact were not shared, but its expertise around IT procurement optimisation and asset management helped the firm gain fresh business.
Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania UK, said The AI Framework acquisition would have a positive impact on its operations here. “The acquisition of The AI Framework is a bold step forward in Advania’s mission to lead on AI, not just in the Nordics, but across the UK and wider Europe. This deal delivers proven, strategic AI expertise, which we can bring to our clients.
“The AI Framework has a clear track record of delivering AI that works in the real world by being measurable, responsible and business-led,” he added. “We are excited to combine their deep capabilities with our own AI, cloud and infrastructure services to give UK organisations a smarter, faster route to AI transformation with none of the hype, and all of the impact.”