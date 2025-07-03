Advania uses M&A to bolster AI position

Consolidation across the channel is often driven by a need to quickly add expertise, and that appears to be the main motivation with Advania’s move for The AI Framework.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating customer conversations and seen as a vital area for the channel to be able to demonstrate leadership and knowledge. It is against that backdrop that Advania has moved to snap up the AI consultancy that has established a reputation of helping customers transform their operations.

Founded by Errol Norlum, a Swedish technology thought leader and highly regarded AI expert, the firm has built up a customer base across retail, telecoms, finance and enterprise users looking to integrate AI into their digital transformation efforts.

“This acquisition perfectly aligns with our philosophy that successful AI transformation begins with strategy, not tools,” said Henrik Foyn-Laukvik, head of M&A at Advania. “The AI Framework’s proven ability to guide organisations from initial strategy through to scaled implementation – always with business value at the centre – makes them the ideal partner for clients seeking responsible AI adoption with measurable outcomes.”

Adding The AI Framework will strengthen Advania’s ambition to be a leading source of AI expertise across Northern Europe.

“We are building something unprecedented in Northern Europe – a true AI-focused IT services company that combines infrastructure sovereignty with comprehensive advisory and implementation capabilities,” said Hege Störe, CEO of Advania. “Our vision is to serve as a unified interface for customers to access and manage multiple AI services, models, tools and platforms. And as always, we’re doing it the Advania way: with a deep commitment to people – our employees, our clients and the communities we serve.”

The acquisition of The AI Framework, the details of which were not disclosed, will give Advania the ability to provide a broader range of AI consultancy services, subscription-based options and compliance support. There will also be an AI Academy that will provide workshops and programmes to help skill-up staff.