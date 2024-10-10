Advania extends UK coverage with CCS Media buy

Microsoft partner Advania UK has picked up CCS Media to bolster its position as a leading IT services specialist in Northern Europe.

Advania has been deepening its position in the UK market and has used mergers and acquisitions (M&A) before to support that ambition, picking up Content+Cloud and Servium.

The latest deal for CCS Media – which has offices in the North of England, Scotland and Wales, and has been operating for more than four decades – adds a business that works with more than 2,000 manufacturer partners and sells more than one million products across 8,000 customers.

Advania is picking up 100% of the shares in CCS Media from management and employees, with the deal expected to close later this quarter. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The tie-up will provide CCS with the opportunity to pitch Advania’s expertise in Microsoft centric technology and digital transformation services, including Public and Hybrid Cloud, Data, Analytics & AI, Security, Modern Work, Unified Communications, and Business Applications.

Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania UK, said that the deal was a significant one for the business and would bolster its market position.

“This is a game changer and a true testament to our commitment to the UK market. It represents a tremendous opportunity for two highly complementary and trusted businesses to join forces as a long-term strategic technology partner for our customers,” he said.

“Together with our recent acquisition of leading value-added reseller Servium, we are now capable of offering unparalleled choice and deep experience when it comes to identifying, procuring, implementing and supporting the right technology solutions for our customers.

“Alongside a wide array of leading vendors and partners, we will accelerate business outcomes and help ambitious organisations to deliver their transformation and sustainability agendas through leading technology and unparalleled expertise.”

In response, Terry Betts, CEO of CCS Media, said that it was a positive development and it would be able to offer core services and support to its customers.

“CCS Media was on a journey to develop more comprehensive solution offerings for our customers and the transaction will hugely accelerate this trajectory. This partnership will also benefit our employees, offering wider opportunities for growth and development at such an exciting time in the industry,” he said.

“The extensive capability of the combined business, and particularly Advania UK’s class-leading partnership with Microsoft, will enable us to address a broader range of customer needs from devices and infrastructure, to strategy, cloud transformation, AI and managed services.”

Advania signalled that it was keen to expand its operations late last year after the decision to rebrand Content+Cloud as Advania as it looked to establish the brand as a source of AI and Microsoft expertise in the UK.

It’s most recent activity prior to the CCS Media deal was picking up Servium in June to add more services expertise, as well as deepening vendor and distribution relationships for Advania.