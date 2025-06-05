clrcrmck
CCS and Servium contribute to Advania UK growth
Channel player reveals how acquisitions contributed to its 2024 performance and how it has grown in the region
Microsoft partner Advania UK has pulled back the curtain to share details of the progress the business made in the past financial year.
Advania shared details of its group financial year performance back in April, but has followed that up with more specific insights into how it performed in the UK, which it has identified as a major growth opportunity for the business.
Highlights for the 2024 financial year included record turnover of over £450m, a quadrupling of the client base and an expansion in the firm’s workforce.
Advania’s UK turnover came in at £452m, which was more than a three times improvement on the numbers delivered by the business in the country last year. The contribution of acquisitions also helped quadruple the customer base, taking it to 9,500.
Over the course of the past fiscal year, there was M&A activity to strengthen the firm’s UK position, including deals for CCS Media and Servium, which helped take the revenue run rate to over £450m.
CCS Media contributed over £273m in revenue, and added more depth to Advania’s ability to offer infrastructure, cloud transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and managed services. Numbers from Servium’s impact were not shared, but its expertise around IT procurement optimisation and asset management helped the firm gain fresh business.
“This year’s exceptional growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled IT solutions and services to our clients,” said Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania UK. “The strategic acquisitions of CCS Media and Servium have been pivotal in accelerating our expansion, enabling us to provide a comprehensive and robust portfolio of services. We are not just growing in size, but also in what we can deliver, proving we can be the trusted technology partner to our clients, supporting them in achieving all of their business goals. We are building a powerhouse for the future.”
Leading partner
The channel player has been pitching Microsoft Copilot in its position as one of the vendor’s leading partners, but has also encouraged staff to use the AI technology, with 84% now using it in their day-to-say activities.
“The integration of Copilot has revolutionised our daily workflows, allowing us to focus on strategic initiatives and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Chris O’Brien, products and services director at Advania. “It’s not just a tool; it’s a game-changer.”
Advania was active in the M&A market last year, with its deals for CCS Media and Servium, and the firm has made no secret of its ambitions to become a powerhouse serving customers across Northern Europe. Back in April, it identified greater penetration in the mid-market as one of the successes of 2024.
“Our priority is to help our customers navigate complexity with confidence,” said Hege Støre, CEO of Advania. “We’ve grown by staying close to our customers and investing in the capabilities they need most – cyber security, AI and scalable IT services.
“Increasingly, our mid-market customers are turning to us as their end-to-end IT partner. They want to ensure operational stability while preparing for the next wave of digital transformation – and we’re uniquely equipped to help them do both.”