CCS and Servium contribute to Advania UK growth

Microsoft partner Advania UK has pulled back the curtain to share details of the progress the business made in the past financial year.

Advania shared details of its group financial year performance back in April, but has followed that up with more specific insights into how it performed in the UK, which it has identified as a major growth opportunity for the business.

Highlights for the 2024 financial year included record turnover of over £450m, a quadrupling of the client base and an expansion in the firm’s workforce.

Advania’s UK turnover came in at £452m, which was more than a three times improvement on the numbers delivered by the business in the country last year. The contribution of acquisitions also helped quadruple the customer base, taking it to 9,500.

Over the course of the past fiscal year, there was M&A activity to strengthen the firm’s UK position, including deals for CCS Media and Servium, which helped take the revenue run rate to over £450m.

CCS Media contributed over £273m in revenue, and added more depth to Advania’s ability to offer infrastructure, cloud transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and managed services. Numbers from Servium’s impact were not shared, but its expertise around IT procurement optimisation and asset management helped the firm gain fresh business.

“This year’s exceptional growth is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled IT solutions and services to our clients,” said Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania UK. “The strategic acquisitions of CCS Media and Servium have been pivotal in accelerating our expansion, enabling us to provide a comprehensive and robust portfolio of services. We are not just growing in size, but also in what we can deliver, proving we can be the trusted technology partner to our clients, supporting them in achieving all of their business goals. We are building a powerhouse for the future.”