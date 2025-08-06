NCSC updates CNI Cyber Assessment Framework

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has rolled out a series of updates to its Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) aimed at assisting operators of Britain’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) in better managing their security risk profiles.

The enhancements, which take CAF to version 4.0, place greater emphasis on several areas of cyber risk management – including expanded coverage of AI-related risk – and mark the first update to CAF since April 2024, according the NCSC.

In the intervening months, adoption of the framework has expanded widely – it is now in use by nearly all UK bodies with cyber regulatory powers, as well as GovAssure, the assurance scheme that assesses CNI resilience in the UK.

“At the same time, the cyber threat to the UK’s CNI has continued to increase. Keeping pace with the evolution of attack methods is essential to close the widening gap between the escalated cyber threats to critical services, and our collective ability to defend against them,” an NCSC spokesperson wrote.

CAF 4.0 comprises four key enhancements. Firstly, the NCSC has added a new section on the importance of improving understanding of cyber criminal and threat actor methods and motivations in order to help organisations make better cyber risk decisions.

A second new section covers the increasingly important topic of ensuring that software products used within essential services are not only developed with a security-first mindset, but properly maintained as well.

Thirdly, the NCSC has updated sections of the CAF framework related to continuous security monitoring and threat hunting, in order to help organisations improve how they detect threats and move to mitigate them.

Finally, the national cyber authority has enhanced its coverage of AI-related cyber risks, scattered throughout the wider framework.