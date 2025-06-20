Cyber Essentials certifications rising slowly but steadily

The number of Cyber Essentials badges issued via the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) backed security certification scheme continues to increase but at a slower pace than is really needed to secure the resilience of Britain’s business community.

This is according to new statistics – covering the January to March 2025 quarter – published on Thursday 19 June by the government, which revealed that 10,064 base-level Cyber Essentials certifications and 3,272 advanced Cyber Essentials Plus certifications were awarded in the period.

This was a small advance on the period covering October to December 2024, when 9,790 Cyber Essentials and 3,388 Cyber Essentials Plus certifications were awarded.

Microbusinesses and small enterprises were the most heavily represented during Q1, accounting for 5,988 Cyber Essentials certifications respectively. A total of 1,780 medium-sized businesses received their badges, and 916 large enterprises were certified.

However, of the awards made during Q1, 7,557 were recertifications by existing scheme members – Cyber Essentials must be renewed every 12 months – and only 2,507 went to net new members, an indication that while Cyber Essentials is a general success, more work needs to be done to improve awareness of the scheme.

“Every 13 minutes, a UK business achieves Cyber Essentials certification. This progress is certainly something to celebrate, yet in the grand scheme, its uptake is limited to less than one in one hundred businesses,” said Andy Kays, CEO of Socura, a managed security services provider (MSSP) with offices in Cardiff and London.

“Disappointingly, only a quarter of UK businesses with 250 or more employees are Cyber Essentials certified. This is concerning, considering the certification covers a level of cyber hygiene that all businesses should already be following,” said Kays.

Recognising that there is often an expectation that working through compliance and certification processes can be something of an onerous chore, Kays pointed out that for businesses that are maintaining a decent standard of cyber hygiene, achieving Cyber Essentials compliance should be a doddle.

“Given the number of high-profile breaches in the news recently, Cyber Essentials presents an important opportunity to signal to customers, partners, and suppliers that cyber security is taken seriously. It also helps organisations lay the foundations for more proactive security measures,” he added.