NCSC sets out how to build cyber safe cultures

Security leaders accustomed to the time-worn cliché of being the guy in IT whose job it is to say no can from today avail themselves of new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) guidance on creating effective cyber security cultures among those people they are tasked with protecting in the workplace.

With end-users the frontline in any cyber defence strategy through which threat actors must pass, organisations that work to foster a strong sense of security within the business have been proven to be more resilient to cyber attacks, and better able to respond to and recover from those that slip through.

Yet the culture of security is both a hard concept for technical security suppliers to sell and for security leaders to embed within their workforces, so too often the idea plays second fiddle to security products and services.

The NCSC describes cyber security culture as the “collective understanding of what is normal and valued in the workplace with respect to cyber security… [setting] sets expectations on behaviour and relationships, influencing people's ability for collaboration, trust, and learning”.

NCSC chief technology officer Ollie Whitehouse said: “Business leaders must recognise cyber security as a foundation for success, and this should start with taking decisive action to embed a strong security culture across their organisations.

“Without a culture that makes security accessible, desirable, and relevant to all staff, risks may go unrecognised – leaving the door open for malicious actors to exploit an organisation’s technology and systems, with potentially devastating and long lasting impact.

“This latest NCSC guidance details six clear principles to help overcome barriers to establishing a positive cyber security culture, leading from the top and embedding it within every organisation,” said Whitehouse.