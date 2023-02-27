Cyber training in 2023 needs to drive measurable change

As we enter 2023, the pace of technological change continues to accelerate, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to transform the ways organisations and their employees work, and there continue to be huge shortages of cyber security professionals. Cyber security training has rapidly evolved in recent years, so what might 2023 bring?

Cyber security awareness training Today’s hybrid working world where many employees have access to critical data at home and are using business networks through personal devices or infrastructure continues to create heightened cyber risk for employers. Given that research shows that about 80 percent of cyber incidents can be avoided by practising simple cyber hygiene, 2023 will see many organisations continue to increase their spend on cyber security awareness training. This will need to cover not only basic areas such as password strength, protecting themselves from phishing and identity theft, but also focus on how workers should share and handle confidential data. But not all cyber security awareness training is the same. This year we are specifically likely to see an increased move towards those providers whose platforms deliver intelligent cyber security awareness education, personalised advice and nudges/micro training in response to individual actions. These approaches aim to balance technology, process and people to build resilient organisational security cultures. With an increasing ability to measure behaviour, this type of platform significantly advances both the delivery of security training and the measurement of the impact of that training.

Increased demand for professional certifications Undoubtedly professional certifications make employees more attractive to prospective employers. As a result, some firms shy away from offering these to employees fearing that they are paying for someone to gain the qualifications needed for their next job. However, professional certifications can also play a key role in keeping security staff engaged and feeling like they have a future with the organisation. Recent years have seen a proliferation of training providers and courses and it can be difficult to identify highly competent trainers and good quality courses. 2023, is likely to witness increased demand for industry recognised professional certifications from established training providers or for courses that have gained external assurance, such as those included on the NCSC Assured Training scheme.

A move back to the classroom In the last few years there has been a sudden shift towards the online delivery of technical training, not least because of the Covid pandemic. While teaching cyber security online may seem like a logical extension of the digital age and perhaps the best way for people to learn, an increasing number of delegates are reverting to attending face-to-face training courses. This is particularly the case for those courses delivering a high degree of technical knowledge and skills. The reason may be as simple as delegates wanting a different experience from their day-to-day activities, but it’s more likely that face-to-face interaction with an instructor and other participants enables more effective non-verbal communication. Classroom training offers the ability to discuss, collaborate, and practice with a tutor on hand who can adapt the content and approach, resulting in a better learning outcome and experience.