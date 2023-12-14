NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron to step down in 2024

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced it is to part ways with its popular CEO, Lindy Cameron, in early 2024, and has begun the search for her successor.

The NCSC’s second leader to hail from Northern Ireland, and only its second leader ever, Cameron joined the NCSC in 2020 in the midst of the gravest public health crisis in UK history, after stints in the Northern Ireland Office, the Department for International Development, the Foreign Office and the Cabinet Office.

“Lindy Cameron, chief executive of the NCSC, will leave the organisation in early 2024 to take up a diplomatic posting overseas,” said an NCSC spokesperson.

“During her three-and-a-half-year tenure, the NCSC has responded to a wide range of cyber security challenges including managing the cyber security impacts of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine; the evolution of the threat from ransomware; and the emergence of state-aligned actors as a significant cyber threat to the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

“We are very grateful for her leadership…and wish her all the best in her next role.”

Her replacement, who is yet to be identified, will take charge of setting the NCSC’s strategic direction for the “next stage” of its evolution, and like their predecessors will be instrumental in shaping, delivering and communicating the UK’s national response to cyber security.

Besides working alongside the highest levels of government, and with the UK’s international intelligence partners, the role of NCSC chief executive is also a communications role, with the holder expected to act as a media spokesperson and translate often complex technological into terms the public can understand. They will also be tasked with driving the never-ending quest for cyber security skills and talent, and diversity and inclusion within the sector.