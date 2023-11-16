Advania looking for further UK expansion

The decision to rebrand Content+Cloud as Advania is part of a wider ambition to establish the brand as a source of artificial intelligence (AI) and Microsoft expertise in the UK.

The Advania group stretches across Europe, and there are benefits from associated branding, but the UK operation is determined to stand out because of its managed services with a Microsoft focus.

Content+Cloud was picked up by Advania back in late 2021 as a move by the Norwegian firm into the UK market, and it’s continuing to look at M&A activity to take a greater share of the services market.

Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania, said the firm had identified significant opportunities in the UK and that it was targeting future growth.

“Advania’s stated objective is becoming the leading technology services partner for clients in mid market, low enterprise across northern Europe,” he said. “That was always the intention and that’s why the intention was there to acquire in the UK.”

Advania operates a federated model, allowing each country to run its own business, but there are clear benefits from operating under the same brand.

“The go-forward position from here is very much more how we collaborate and take value from the combined brand and the services that we can cross sell into each other’s markets,” said Kneen. “But the core priority is continuing the consolidation in each market. The UK services market is around about the £50bn a year mark, and so we will look to acquire and further consolidate other portfolio services into the UK business.”