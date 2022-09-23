Change at the top at Content+Cloud

Content+Cloud has shuffled its senior management team, after its CEO opted to join the firm’s parent company.

The move by Peter Sweetbaum into a role as head of new markets at the Advania Group gives Content+Cloud’s group managing director Geoff Kneen the chance to make a difference as CEO.

Avandia acquired Content+Cloud in December last year, as the business looked to expand outside of its native Nordic market.

The firm will be able to tap into Sweetbaum’s knowledge as it looks to him to help grow the business further across Europe and other markets. He will also remain on the Board of Content+Cloud alongside his new role.

For Keen, the challenge will be to keep the Content+Cloud growth coming, both organically and via M&A. He takes up the CEO role after a five-year stint with the firm as group managing director, and has more than two decades of experience in the industry.

“As a leading provider and centre of excellence delivering Microsoft-focused cloud and digital transformation services, our team has been able to help our customers deliver business outcomes and optimise value from their investment in technology and the Microsoft ecosystem,” he said. “The opportunity for growth and development in the UK market for our services is clear, and we are excited by our planned organic and M&A-related growth plans.

Sweetbaum said there were opportunities in the UK and beyond for the parent company, and praised the colleagues that had supported him over the past eight years in his previous role: “Advania shares C+C’s customer-centricity, and I look forward to working with the Advania team with the same dedication and mindset in new markets.”