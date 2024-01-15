Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

A fresh office opening, a promotion and some executive hires mark a busy past seven days across the industry on the personnel front.

Abacus Group: The managed service provider has cut the ribbon on an Edinburgh office, with plans to tap into the local talent pool. The firm is looking to increase headcount between 10-20% this year, and is aiming to fill some roles in the early part of 2024.

Tom Cole, managing director for UK and Europe at Abacus Group, said: “We uncovered that there is a rich pool of cyber security expertise in the Edinburgh area. There is a consistent cadence of talent coming through the education system in Scotland, and the new office directly enables us to capture a share of those skills.”

Agilitas IT Solutions: The channel player has appointed former SCC and Computacenter staffer Sara Wilkes as chief operating officer. Her brief will be to drive the firm’s technology-driven growth, strategic expansion and employee empowerment.

“With extensive experience in the channel, she brings new energy to Agilitas, with the confidence to implement a new vision to the people, transformation and customer experience side of our business,” said John Hayes-Warren, CEO of Agilitas. “Her leadership and passion for people will help Agilitas build on its progress in delivering a superior customer experience and ensure our vision comes to life.”

IFS: The cloud enterprise software specialist has shuffled its management pack, promoting Mark Moffat to CEO. He takes over from Darren Roos, who has been appointed as the company’s chair of the board.

Moffat was previously the firm’s chief customer officer. “It is a great honour for me to lead IFS as we embark on this next chapter of growth,” he said. “The business has immensely strong foundations to build upon, and we have been putting all the right ingredients in place to continue to deliver on our strategy: a differentiated proposition, a hugely advanced and capable AI-based product, an engaged customer base, a motivated partner ecosystem, and, of course, our talented employee base.”