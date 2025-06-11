Pax8 enhances AI support for MSPs

Pax8 has unveiled enhancements to its marketplace offering and has increased support for the managed service provider (MSP) community.

The firm updated its Guided Growth enablement framework with increased support for MSPs looking to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) services that can be consumed by their SME customer base.

Pax8 assesses where an MSP stands in terms of the guided framework and then recommends areas that can be improved to unlock more growth. The marketplace specialist is providing out-of-the-box AI options that the channel can gain confidence around and take out to help customers looking to transform their operations.

MSPs can start the assessment process now to gain knowledge around AI. The aim is to put a partner in a position to pitch business transformation to customers and provide guidance, deployment and delivery of AI-driven solutions.

“Data and AI Guided Growth embodies our commitment to innovation, excellence and partner focus,” said Craig Donovan, chief experience officer of Pax8.

“This track is a strategic enabler for the next evolution of the channel. As our partners embrace the shift from service management to managed Intelligence, we’re equipping them with the vision, tools and support they need to lead transformative AI conversations and deliver outcome-based value to their SME clients.”

At the same time, Pax8 announced enhancements to its marketplace, with its Integrations Hub and Public Storefronts aiming to make it easier for partners to provide more options for their customers.

In a nutshell, the Integrations Hub allows MSPs to connect tools using OAuth-based authentication and use webhooks to access automation triggers that will streamline processes. Pax8 indicated that partners were already generating more than 50 million public API calls every month through its ecosystem, with usage growing 150% year over year.

Pax8 has designed the Integrations Hub using Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which are a way for AI systems to interact with traditional software.

“Integrations Hub represents a fundamental shift in how MSPs can discover and build technology to serve their clients,” said Libby McIlhany, chief product officer at Pax8.

“By creating a centralised marketplace where partners can find, connect and manage all integrations across the Pax8 ecosystem, we’ve eliminated the need to hunt for compatible tools. This gives our partners unprecedented visibility into the integration landscape with 14 live integrations and more than 30 in development,” she added.

In addition, the arrival of Public Storefronts will provide the channel with an opportunity to show off their wares and generate business, whether embedding the offering in their own websites or by using the vendor’s ecosystem.

The marketing tool will provide partners with a “contact us” function that acts as a lead generation tool. Pax8 is offering the option globally from the middle of next month, promising that a five-step setup process will make it straightforward for partners.

Pax8 has been holding its Beyond 2025 event this week, with the firm highlighting its ongoing commitment to providing partner education and innovation, and to building a community to connect players across its channel ecosystem.