Infinity Group picks up Pax8 end customer business

Infinity Group has acquired Pax8’s end customer business as the firm looks to continue expanding its customer base.

The deal will add 200 Business Central customers to Infinity Group’s existing base of 340 as it picks up the firm that was formerly part of Bam Boom Cloud, and has also formed a strategic partnership with Pax8.

Infinity has bolstered its position in the market, and is now one of the largest Business Central players in the market, supporting those efforts with Microsoft Security, Modern Workplace, Data & AI, and Customer Engagement.

The timing of the deal coincides with the move by Infinity Group into the US and Europe as the business looks to increase its international presence.

Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, said the Pax8 deal would give a platform to add more value into the small and medium-sized enterprise marketplace. “We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Pax8 and acquire BamBoom Cloud’s customers to grow our Business Central business,” he said. “It’s a key step in our growth, allowing us to deliver fixed price, fixed outcome solutions across Dynamics 365 and Business Central at scale.

“This acquisition also provides a launchpad for us to further invest in up-and-coming talent, increasing delivery capability, capacity and investment in IP to keep up with increasing demand for Dynamics 365,” said Young. “All in all, it’s an exciting next chapter for Infinity Group.”

The deal got the thumbs-up from Microsoft, with the supplier’s UK business applications lead, Robert Smithson, backing the move by Infinity. “The market has been calling out for a partner to solidify their position in the SMB Business Applications space,” he said. “I’m really excited by this move from Infinity Group as they continue to deliver value to our mutual customers who are transforming across the Microsoft Cloud.”