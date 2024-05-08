tiuzhin - Fotolia
Infinity Group picks up Pax8 end customer business
Move will add more depth to firm’s Microsoft capabilities and support expansion ambitions
Infinity Group has acquired Pax8’s end customer business as the firm looks to continue expanding its customer base.
The deal will add 200 Business Central customers to Infinity Group’s existing base of 340 as it picks up the firm that was formerly part of Bam Boom Cloud, and has also formed a strategic partnership with Pax8.
Infinity has bolstered its position in the market, and is now one of the largest Business Central players in the market, supporting those efforts with Microsoft Security, Modern Workplace, Data & AI, and Customer Engagement.
The timing of the deal coincides with the move by Infinity Group into the US and Europe as the business looks to increase its international presence.
Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, said the Pax8 deal would give a platform to add more value into the small and medium-sized enterprise marketplace. “We are delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Pax8 and acquire BamBoom Cloud’s customers to grow our Business Central business,” he said. “It’s a key step in our growth, allowing us to deliver fixed price, fixed outcome solutions across Dynamics 365 and Business Central at scale.
“This acquisition also provides a launchpad for us to further invest in up-and-coming talent, increasing delivery capability, capacity and investment in IP to keep up with increasing demand for Dynamics 365,” said Young. “All in all, it’s an exciting next chapter for Infinity Group.”
The deal got the thumbs-up from Microsoft, with the supplier’s UK business applications lead, Robert Smithson, backing the move by Infinity. “The market has been calling out for a partner to solidify their position in the SMB Business Applications space,” he said. “I’m really excited by this move from Infinity Group as they continue to deliver value to our mutual customers who are transforming across the Microsoft Cloud.”
Strategic partnership
Given Pax8’s position as a cloud marketplace, there has also been a move by infinity to establish a strategic partnership, becoming a channel partner with the firm.
Brett Critchley, vice-president of business applications at Pax8, said the partnership would be a positive move: “Our commitment to fostering innovation and positive transformations perfectly mirrors Infinity Group’s ethos,” he said.
“This partnership will open up new doors for these end customers, whilst ensuring commitment to our 100% indirect business model.”
Young added: “We’ve had a great time working as a channel partner of Pax8 so far. Our people and ethos complement each other completely, and we can’t wait to see what’s next as we continue to work together.”