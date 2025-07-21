Channel moves: Who's gone where?

Several personnel moves caught the eye over the past working week, including some senior appointments that should have implications for channel contact books.

Pax8 The cloud marketplace player has deepened its commitment to the Irish market with the hire of John Rawl as regional sales manager. Rawl will lead Pax8’s Irish operations, building relationships with MSPs across the country. At the same time, the firm has cut the ribbon on an office in Dublin, which will act as a base to support and expand its reach in the country. Harald Nuij, Pax8 EMEA CEO, said: “John brings to Pax8 his deep insight into the Irish MSP ecosystem, and has an impressive track record of driving relationships and partner transformations. His leadership as we expand our Irish presence will be invaluable and signals a major commitment to our partners in Ireland. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Pax8.”

SAS The data and AI specialist has chosen Matt Parson to be its executive vice-president and chief financial officer (CFO). Matt succeeds long-time CFO David Davis, who is retiring after nearly 40 years of dedicated service and leadership at SAS. Parson spent 12 years at Red Hat, where he played a key role in its international expansion and then served as CFO at CloudBees and Paymentus, and most recently held dual roles as CFO and COO at ExtraHop. “Matt joins us at a pivotal time,” said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. “From auditing at Big Four firms to steering the finances of global tech companies, Matt brings a blend of technical expertise, strategic insight and leadership acumen that will benefit SAS as we continue evolving our operations and growth strategy for the future.”

Zero Networks The security player has welcomed Tony Hadzima as vice-president of sales for EMEA and LATAM. Hadzima brings almost three decades of experience to the position, including 15 years at Palo Alto Networks. “We’re thrilled to welcome Tony to the team,” said Scott Coffey, vice-president of sales at Zero Networks. “Cyber security is a reputation-driven industry, and Tony is one of the most trusted leaders in the space. His track record speaks for itself. Together with our recent product and engineering investments, his arrival reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional zero trust outcomes to customers around the globe.”

Vanta The security startup has appointed former ThoughtSpot and Salesforce staffer Scott Holden as chief marketing officer (CMO). He was previously in a similar role at Brex and brings more than two decades of experience to the role. He will be tasked with leading Vanta’s global marketing strategy, driving brand awareness for its trust management platform and accelerating growth across verticals and regions.