Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The theme of the past week’s personnel moves is one of promotion, with a few cases of loyalty and hard work paying off.

Westcon-Comstor Distributor Weston-Comstor has appointed Callum McGregor to take up the chief operating officer (COO) position. McGregor joined Westcon-Comstor in 2015 and became chief financial officer (CFO) in 2021, which is a role he retains following his promotion. “Callum has been an outstanding CFO for the past several years, demonstrating great commercial and operating capability while ensuring high performance across critical support functions,” said David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor. “As our business continues to expand, Callum’s promotion and additional responsibilities will support our growth and ambition. I have every confidence that he will be instrumental in our continued success in the coming years.”

Kaseya Kaseya, which specialises in providing tools for managed service providers (MSPs), has given Dermot McCann a chance to make a difference as head of Europe as its new executive vice-president and general manager. Meanwhile, Daniel Garcia has been promoted to vice-president and general manager for Asia-Pacific (APAC). “We are strengthening our position in Europe by bolstering our leadership in the region. As a global market leader, we recognise the importance of this market, and are committed to our growth there,” said Joe Smolarski, Kaseya president and chief customer officer. “Similarly, Asia-Pacific is equally critical to our business and therefore, we continue to allocate resources to support our partners based in APAC.”

Six Degrees Cloud player Six Degrees has decided Brendan Lynch is the right candidate to become its chief revenue officer. He comes with a CV that covers more than three decades in a variety of senior roles. “In a post-pandemic world, every business needs to best understand how it can be secure and yet remain agile and scalable. With its expertise in cloud technology and cyber security, augmented by a wide array of agile working technologies, Six Degrees has go-to-market potential like no other. I am excited to join the team here,” said Lynch.

Pax8 E-commerce marketplace specialist Pax 8 has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Nick Heddy as president and chief commerce officer. Having worked at Pax8 for 11 years, his team established the Partner, Vendor and Customer Experience teams to provide a consistent and deliberate experience for each stakeholder. As Pax8 grows into a product-led company, Heddy’s leadership of the marketing team will be critical to the company’s successful go-to-market approach. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Nick for the past few years, witnessing how he leads with passion and approaches situations methodically,” said Scott Chasin, CEO of Pax8. “As we prepare for Pax8’s next era, I’m confident Nick has the talent and ability to strengthen the organisation and drive its vision forward effectively.”

Kinly The AV integration and collaboration services and support player has promoted Duncan MacPherson to global service director. He joined Kinly as a support manager in 2009. Over the past 15 years, MacPherson has continuously proven himself as a vital member of the team, earning a series of promotions to reach this latest role. “Duncan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new position. His proven track record of leadership and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit to drive our service initiatives forward and further enhance our customer satisfaction levels,” said Kinly CEO Tom Martin.

Pulsant Edge infrastructure specialist Pulsant has welcomed Mike Hoy as chief technology officer (CTO). Hoy has been with the firm for a good few years, having joined through the Onyx acquisition in 2016 as services director and most recently serving as technology director with responsibility for overseeing the company’s technology architecture and platform strategy. “Mike was the natural choice to lead the next phase of our platform evolution,” said Rob Coupland, CEO of Pulsant. “He is an influential technical leader with deep industry knowledge, experience and passion. His long tenure with the company gives him invaluable insights into our operations and the ambitions of our clients.”